Arkansas High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arkansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
AAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Junction City (8-1)
2. Mount Ida (8-1)
3. East Poinsett County (8-1)
4. Carlisle (8-1)
5. Hampton (8-1)
6. Earle (7-2)
7. Hector (8-1)
8. Cross County (7-2)
9. Bearden (5-4)
10. Gurdon (5-4)
11. Poyen (5-4)
12. Conway Christian (5-4)
13. Magazine (5-3)
14. Des Arc (5-4)
15. Murfreesboro (5-4)
16. Marked Tree (5-4)
17. Mineral Springs (3-6)
18. Spring Hill (5-4)
19. Foreman (4-5)
20. Mountainburg (4-5)
21. McCrory (4-5)
22. Dierks (4-5)
23. England (3-6)
24. Bigelow (2-6)
25. Hazen (3-6)
AAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mansfield (9-0)
2. Bismarck (8-1)
3. Salem (9-0)
4. Glen Rose (8-1)
5. Charleston (8-1)
6. Smackover (8-1)
7. Quitman (7-2)
8. Fordyce (8-1)
9. Atkins (8-1)
10. Rivercrest (7-2)
11. Mayflower (8-1)
12. Newport (7-2)
13. Magnet Cove (6-3)
14. Paris (6-3)
15. Walnut Ridge (6-3)
16. Prescott (6-3)
17. Fouke (6-3)
18. Cutter-Morning Star (6-3)
19. Hackett (5-4)
20. Booneville (5-4)
21. Dumas (5-4)
22. Melbourne (5-4)
23. McGehee (5-4)
24. Palestine-Wheatley (5-4)
25. Drew Central (4-5)
AAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Dardanelle (9-0)
2. Stuttgart (9-0)
3. Gosnell (9-0)
4. Arkadelphia (8-1)
5. Southside (8-1)
6. Elkins (8-1)
7. Nashville (7-2)
8. Clinton (8-1)
9. Hamburg (8-1)
10. Bauxite (6-3)
11. Ozark (7-2)
12. Blytheville (6-2)
13. Mills University (8-1)
14. Lonoke (7-2)
15. Fountain Lake (5-4)
16. Warren (6-3)
17. Gentry (7-2)
18. Gravette (7-2)
19. Pottsville (5-4)
20. Mena (6-3)
21. Monticello (4-5)
22. Forrest City (5-4)
23. Pocahontas (4-4)
24. Malvern (4-5)
25. Helena (4-5)
AAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Robinson (9-0)
2. Greenbrier (9-0)
3. Searcy (8-1)
4. Hot Springs (8-1)
5. Valley View (8-1)
6. Farmington (7-2)
7. Parkview (6-3)
8. Morrilton (7-2)
9. Lakeside (7-2)
10. Maumelle (6-3)
11. Beebe (6-3)
12. Nettleton (6-3)
13. Magnolia (4-5)
14. Harding Academy (5-4)
15. Harrison (4-5)
16. Camden Fairview (5-4)
17. Alma (4-5)
18. Batesville (4-5)
19. Jacksonville (3-6)
20. Vilonia (3-6)
21. Pine Bluff (2-7)
22. De Queen (3-6)
23. Wynne (3-6)
24. Brookland (2-7)
25. Paragould (3-6)
AAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Greenwood (9-0)
2. Shiloh Christian (7-2)
3. Mountain Home (8-1)
4. Sylvan Hills (8-1)
5. Benton (7-2)
6. El Dorado (6-3)
7. Marion (6-3)
8. Van Buren (5-4)
9. Jonesboro (4-5)
10. Southside (5-4)
11. Siloam Springs (3-6)
12. Sheridan (3-6)
13. Lake Hamilton (2-7)
14. Russellville (0-9)
15. Catholic (2-7)
16. West Memphis (0-9)
AAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Bryant (9-0)
2. Bentonville (9-0)
3. Rogers (8-1)
4. Conway (8-1)
5. Bentonville West (7-2)
6. Fayetteville (5-3)
7. Little Rock Christian Academy (6-3)
8. Cabot (3-6)
9. Pulaski Academy (3-6)
10. North Little Rock (3-6)
11. Springdale (3-6)
12. Har-Ber (3-6)
13. Central (2-7)
14. Rogers Heritage (1-8)
15. Little Rock Southwest (0-9)
16. Northside (0-9)