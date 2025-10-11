High School

Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Arkansas High School Football

Glen Rose vs Magnet Cove from Oct. 3, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.

Alma 38, Vilonia 12

Arkadelphia 49, Fountain Lake 7

Atkins 14, Salem 20

Baptist Prep 28, England 19

Bearden 24, Clarendon 0

Benton 87, Sheridan 42

Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 0

Bigelow 44, Mountain Pine 30

Bismarck 67, Fouke 14

Blytheville 26, Highland 14

Booneville 42, Greenland 7

Brookland 24, Greene County Tech 7

Bryant 48, Pulaski Academy 14

Camden Fairview 42, Magnolia 40

Cedar Ridge 56, South Side 26

Central Arkansas Christian 50, Hall 0

Charleston 52, Hackett 0

Conway 57, Cabot 28

Conway Christian 48, Westside - Johnson County 0

Corning 44, Cave City 12

Cutter-Morning Star 35, Danville 14

Dardanelle 26, Clinton 24

Des Arc 52, Marked Tree 20

Drew Central 33, Lakeside 14

Dumas 44, Barton 19

East Poinsett County 20, Cross County 16

Elkins 83, Lincoln 6

Fayetteville 62, Northside 30

Fordyce 50, Palestine-Wheatley 7

Genoa Central 45, Harmony Grove 8

Gentry 44, Green Forest 9

Glen Rose 49, Jessieville 14

Gosnell 63, Trumann 12

Gravette 55, Huntsville 7

Greenbrier 48, Farmington 38

Greenwood 42, Siloam Springs 0

Hamburg 67, Warren 54

Hampton 36, Carlisle 28

Harding Academy 31, Batesville 14

Harrisburg 34, Manila 8

Harrison 55, Clarksville 16

Heber Springs 49, Bald Knob 13

Hector 44, Mountainburg 41

Helena 48, Crossett 8

Horatio 14, Parkers Chapel 8

Hot Springs 56, De Queen 7

Jonesboro 31, Catholic 14

Junction City 43, Gurdon 0

Lakeside 28, Arkansas 14

Lamar 42, Dover 7

Little Rock Christian Academy 41, Central 7

Lonoke 62, Riverview 6

Malvern 55, Ashdown 14

Marion 28, West Memphis 25

Maumelle 42, Watson Chapel 0

Mayflower 38, Melbourne 0

McCrory 48, Izard County 12

McGehee 30, Rison 24

Mills University 41, Forrest City 32

Mineral Springs 6, Foreman 0

Monticello 56, Star City 28

Morrilton 45, Pea Ridge 13

Mount Ida 42, Magazine 13

Mountain Home 43, Russellville 0

Mountain View 52, Yellville-Summit 41

Murfreesboro 52, Dierks 23

Nashville 27, Bauxite 12

Nettleton 29, Paragould 6

Newport 34, Osceola 10

North Little Rock 41, Little Rock Southwest 0

Ozark 36, Mena 28

Paris 19, Perryville 14

Parkview 64, Hope 7

Poyen 54, Hazen 53

Pottsville 46, Waldron 12

Prairie Grove 63, Berryville 20

Prescott 45, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 8

Quitman 64, Episcopal 20

Rector 70, Guy-Perkins 0

Rivercrest 28, Hoxie 21

Robinson 72, White Hall 0

Rogers 70, Bentonville West 42

Salem 20, Atkins 14

Searcy 48, Jacksonville 27

Shiloh Christian 53, Southside 24

Smackover 41, Centerpoint 24

Southside 57, Westside 10

Spring Hill 58, Lafayette County 34

Springdale 47, Har-Ber 43

Strong 58, Marvell-Elaine 14

Stuttgart 56, DeWitt 28

Sylvan Hills 25, El Dorado 10

Valley View 35, Wynne 0

Van Buren 36, Lake Hamilton 7

Walnut Ridge 69, Piggott 8

West Fork 32, Cedarville 28

Woodlawn 70, Hermitage 20

