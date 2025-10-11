Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.
Alma 38, Vilonia 12
Arkadelphia 49, Fountain Lake 7
Atkins 14, Salem 20
Baptist Prep 28, England 19
Bearden 24, Clarendon 0
Benton 87, Sheridan 42
Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 0
Bigelow 44, Mountain Pine 30
Bismarck 67, Fouke 14
Blytheville 26, Highland 14
Booneville 42, Greenland 7
Brookland 24, Greene County Tech 7
Bryant 48, Pulaski Academy 14
Camden Fairview 42, Magnolia 40
Cedar Ridge 56, South Side 26
Central Arkansas Christian 50, Hall 0
Charleston 52, Hackett 0
Clinton 24, Dardanelle 26
Conway 57, Cabot 28
Conway Christian 48, Westside - Johnson County 0
Corning 44, Cave City 12
Cutter-Morning Star 35, Danville 14
Dardanelle 26, Clinton 24
Des Arc 52, Marked Tree 20
Drew Central 33, Lakeside 14
Dumas 44, Barton 19
East Poinsett County 20, Cross County 16
Elkins 83, Lincoln 6
Fayetteville 62, Northside 30
Fordyce 50, Palestine-Wheatley 7
Genoa Central 45, Harmony Grove 8
Gentry 44, Green Forest 9
Glen Rose 49, Jessieville 14
Gosnell 63, Trumann 12
Gravette 55, Huntsville 7
Greenbrier 48, Farmington 38
Greenwood 42, Siloam Springs 0
Hamburg 67, Warren 54
Hampton 36, Carlisle 28
Harding Academy 31, Batesville 14
Harrisburg 34, Manila 8
Harrison 55, Clarksville 16
Heber Springs 49, Bald Knob 13
Hector 44, Mountainburg 41
Helena 48, Crossett 8
Horatio 14, Parkers Chapel 8
Hot Springs 56, De Queen 7
Jacksonville 27, Searcy 48
Jonesboro 31, Catholic 14
Junction City 43, Gurdon 0
Lakeside 28, Arkansas 14
Lamar 42, Dover 7
Little Rock Christian Academy 41, Central 7
Lonoke 62, Riverview 6
Malvern 55, Ashdown 14
Marion 28, West Memphis 25
Maumelle 42, Watson Chapel 0
Mayflower 38, Melbourne 0
McCrory 48, Izard County 12
McGehee 30, Rison 24
Mills University 41, Forrest City 32
Mineral Springs 6, Foreman 0
Monticello 56, Star City 28
Morrilton 45, Pea Ridge 13
Mount Ida 42, Magazine 13
Mountain Home 43, Russellville 0
Mountain View 52, Yellville-Summit 41
Murfreesboro 52, Dierks 23
Nashville 27, Bauxite 12
Nettleton 29, Paragould 6
Newport 34, Osceola 10
North Little Rock 41, Little Rock Southwest 0
Ozark 36, Mena 28
Paris 19, Perryville 14
Parkview 64, Hope 7
Poyen 54, Hazen 53
Pottsville 46, Waldron 12
Prairie Grove 63, Berryville 20
Prescott 45, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 8
Quitman 64, Episcopal 20
Rector 70, Guy-Perkins 0
Rivercrest 28, Hoxie 21
Robinson 72, White Hall 0
Rogers 70, Bentonville West 42
Salem 20, Atkins 14
Searcy 48, Jacksonville 27
Shiloh Christian 53, Southside 24
Smackover 41, Centerpoint 24
Southside 57, Westside 10
Spring Hill 58, Lafayette County 34
Springdale 47, Har-Ber 43
Strong 58, Marvell-Elaine 14
Stuttgart 56, DeWitt 28
Sylvan Hills 25, El Dorado 10
Valley View 35, Wynne 0
Van Buren 36, Lake Hamilton 7
Walnut Ridge 69, Piggott 8
West Fork 32, Cedarville 28
Woodlawn 70, Hermitage 20