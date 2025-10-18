Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 8.
Arkadelphia 45, Harmony Grove 14
Atkins 38, Melbourne 7
Batesville 36, Wynne 35
Bauxite 41, Malvern 16
Bearden 42, Hampton 24
Bentonville 48, Fayetteville 14
Bentonville West 41, Har-Ber 14
Bismarck 42, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 0
Booneville 54, West Fork 14
Bryant 42, Little Rock Southwest 6
Cabot 42, Pulaski Academy 35
Camden Fairview 48, De Queen 14
Carlisle 49, Poyen 22
Cedar Ridge 48, Midland 20
Charleston 42, Lavaca 0
Clinton 49, Dover 14
Conway 52, Central 7
Conway Christian 33, Mountain Pine 6
Corning 36, Marshall 16
Cross County 48, Lee 6
Cutter-Morning Star 56, Two Rivers 20
Dardanelle 35, Lamar 21
Des Arc 69, Izard County 24
Dumas 36, Palestine-Wheatley 26
East Poinsett County 40, Earle 22
El Dorado 36, Benton 60
Elkins 55, Prairie Grove 14
England 45, Clarendon 6
Farmington 45, Vilonia 13
Foreman 24, Spring Hill 16
Forrest City 54, Bald Knob 8
Fouke 42, Centerpoint 36
Fountain Lake 42, Genoa Central 0
Gentry 21, Huntsville 9
Glen Rose 42, Perryville 6
Gosnell 47, Blytheville 12
Gravette 56, Berryville 7
Greenbrier 56, Alma 27
Green Forest 38, Lincoln 35
Greenwood 42, Lake Hamilton 10
Gurdon 28, Mineral Springs 22
Hackett 27, Greenland 14
Hamburg 45, Crossett 7
Harding Academy 26, Paragould 6
Harrison 34, Morrilton 38
Hazen 56, Baptist Prep 20
Heber Springs 56, Hall 0
Helena 54, DeWitt 38
Hot Springs 57, Magnolia 55
Hoxie 47, Piggott 20
Jonesboro 21, Marion 0
Junction City 53, Dierks 13
Lakeside 69, Hope 14
Lakeside 21, Fordyce 6
Little Rock Christian Academy 37, North Little Rock 36
Lonoke 50, Central Arkansas Christian 14
Magazine 41, Westside - Johnson County 6
Magnet Cove 53, Danville 42
Mansfield 56, Cedarville 0
Marked Tree 44, McCrory 24
Maumelle 49, Jacksonville 31
Mayflower 34, Quitman 6
McGehee 32, Barton 31
Mena 35, Waldron 12
Mills University 63, Riverview 0
Monticello 28, Stuttgart 52
Morrilton 38, Harrison 34
Mountain Home 33, Siloam Springs 0
Mountain Ida 49, Hector 6
Mountain View 47, Episcopal 30
Mountainburg 47, Bigelow 14
Murfreesboro 54, Lafayette County 34
Nashville 56, Ashdown 14
Nettleton 34, Greene County Tech 3
Newport 52, Manila 0
Osceola 42, Harrisburg 20
Ozark 51, Pottsville 20
Paris 41, Jessieville 12
Pea Ridge 49, Clarksville 6
Pocahontas 28, Trumann 14
Prescott 55, Parkers Chapel 6
Rison 44, Drew Central 38
Rivercrest 50, Walnut Ridge 34
Robinson 49, Beebe 24
Rogers 70, Springdale 14
Rogers Heritage 41, Northside 40
Salem 66, Yellville-Summit 8
Searcy 50, Pine Bluff 22
Sheridan 51, Catholic 36
Smackover 62, Horatio 8
South Side 62, Rose Bud 8
Southside 38, Highland 6
Strong 52, Hermitage 8
Stuttgart 52, Monticello 28
Subiaco Academy 30, Abundant Life 16
Sylvan Hills 55, West Memphis 12
Van Buren 17, Southside 10
Valley View 48, Brookland 14
Warren 42, Star City 14
White Hall 32, Watson Chapel 28
Woodlawn 76, Dermott 56