Arkansas High School Football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 8.

Arkadelphia 45, Harmony Grove 14

Atkins 38, Melbourne 7

Batesville 36, Wynne 35

Bauxite 41, Malvern 16

Bearden 42, Hampton 24

Bentonville 48, Fayetteville 14

Bentonville West 41, Har-Ber 14

Bismarck 42, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 0

Booneville 54, West Fork 14

Bryant 42, Little Rock Southwest 6

Cabot 42, Pulaski Academy 35

Camden Fairview 48, De Queen 14

Carlisle 49, Poyen 22

Cedar Ridge 48, Midland 20

Charleston 42, Lavaca 0

Clinton 49, Dover 14

Conway 52, Central 7

Conway Christian 33, Mountain Pine 6

Corning 36, Marshall 16

Cross County 48, Lee 6

Cutter-Morning Star 56, Two Rivers 20

Dardanelle 35, Lamar 21

Des Arc 69, Izard County 24

Dumas 36, Palestine-Wheatley 26

East Poinsett County 40, Earle 22

El Dorado 36, Benton 60

Elkins 55, Prairie Grove 14

England 45, Clarendon 6

Farmington 45, Vilonia 13

Foreman 24, Spring Hill 16

Forrest City 54, Bald Knob 8

Fouke 42, Centerpoint 36

Fountain Lake 42, Genoa Central 0

Gentry 21, Huntsville 9

Glen Rose 42, Perryville 6

Gosnell 47, Blytheville 12

Gravette 56, Berryville 7

Greenbrier 56, Alma 27

Green Forest 38, Lincoln 35

Greenwood 42, Lake Hamilton 10

Gurdon 28, Mineral Springs 22

Hackett 27, Greenland 14

Hamburg 45, Crossett 7

Harding Academy 26, Paragould 6

Harrison 34, Morrilton 38

Hazen 56, Baptist Prep 20

Heber Springs 56, Hall 0

Helena 54, DeWitt 38

Hot Springs 57, Magnolia 55

Hoxie 47, Piggott 20

Jonesboro 21, Marion 0

Junction City 53, Dierks 13

Lakeside 69, Hope 14

Lakeside 21, Fordyce 6

Little Rock Christian Academy 37, North Little Rock 36

Lonoke 50, Central Arkansas Christian 14

Magazine 41, Westside - Johnson County 6

Magnet Cove 53, Danville 42

Mansfield 56, Cedarville 0

Marked Tree 44, McCrory 24

Maumelle 49, Jacksonville 31

Mayflower 34, Quitman 6

McGehee 32, Barton 31

Mena 35, Waldron 12

Mills University 63, Riverview 0

Monticello 28, Stuttgart 52

Morrilton 38, Harrison 34

Mountain Home 33, Siloam Springs 0

Mountain Ida 49, Hector 6

Mountain View 47, Episcopal 30

Mountainburg 47, Bigelow 14

Murfreesboro 54, Lafayette County 34

Nashville 56, Ashdown 14

Nettleton 34, Greene County Tech 3

Newport 52, Manila 0

Osceola 42, Harrisburg 20

Ozark 51, Pottsville 20

Paris 41, Jessieville 12

Pea Ridge 49, Clarksville 6

Pocahontas 28, Trumann 14

Prescott 55, Parkers Chapel 6

Rison 44, Drew Central 38

Rivercrest 50, Walnut Ridge 34

Robinson 49, Beebe 24

Rogers 70, Springdale 14

Rogers Heritage 41, Northside 40

Salem 66, Yellville-Summit 8

Searcy 50, Pine Bluff 22

Sheridan 51, Catholic 36

Smackover 62, Horatio 8

South Side 62, Rose Bud 8

Southside 38, Highland 6

Strong 52, Hermitage 8

Stuttgart 52, Monticello 28

Subiaco Academy 30, Abundant Life 16

Sylvan Hills 55, West Memphis 12

Van Buren 17, Southside 10

Valley View 48, Brookland 14

Warren 42, Star City 14

White Hall 32, Watson Chapel 28

Woodlawn 76, Dermott 56

