The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.

Arkansas High School Football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Arkadelphia 42, Bauxite 21

Ashdown 48, Genoa Central 18

Atkins 43, Mountain View 0

Batesville 24, Paragould 16

Bentonville 34, Northside 0

Bentonville West 49, Springdale 12

Blytheville 26, Westside 0

Booneville 42, Hackett 12

Bryant 49, Little Rock Christian Academy 21

Cabot 38, Little Rock Southwest 0

Camden Fairview 42, Arkansas 23

Carlisle 49, Clarendon 0

Catholic 44, West Memphis 28

Centerpoint 44, Parkers Chapel 8

Central Arkansas Christian 62, Riverview 0

Clinton 41, Pottsville 24

Conway 31, North Little Rock 7

Corning 24, Subiaco Academy 18

Cross County 53, Izard County 6

Dardanelle 56, Waldron 0

Des Arc 40, Lee 12

DeWitt 42, Star City 16

Earle 16, Marked Tree 8

East Poinsett County 32, McCrory 12

El Dorado 28, Marion 21

Elkins 61, Berryville 0

England 40, Hazen 28

Farmington 37, Harrison 14

Fordyce 46, Drew Central 0

Forrest City 50, Hall 6

Gentry 42, Lincoln 13

Glen Rose 55, Magnet Cove 0

Gosnell 48, Pocahontas 28

Gravette 55, Green Forest 7

Greenbrier 49, Clarksville 7

Greenland 35, Cedarville 0

Greene County Tech 17, Wynne 14

Greenwood 50, Russellville 13

Gurdon 47, Lafayette County 7

Hamburg 57, Helena 34

Hampton 46, Poyen 28

Har-Ber 35, Rogers Heritage 3

Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 42, Fouke 36

Harrisburg 44, Piggott 14

Heber Springs 17, Mills University 14

Hector 57, Bigelow 28

Hermitage 68, Marvell-Elaine 42

Highland 60, Trumann 14

Hot Springs 49, Hope 14

Hoxie 13, Manila 6

Jonesboro 48, Sheridan 42

Junction City 39, Mineral Springs 0

Lakeside 34, Magnolia 6

Lavaca 56, West Fork 26

Lonoke 47, Bald Knob 12

Magazine 16, Mountainburg 14

Malvern 34, Harmony Grove 20

Mansfield 32, Charleston 27

Maumelle 21, Pine Bluff 7

McGehee 44, Lakeside 8

Mena 21, Lamar 0

Morrilton 35, Alma 28

Mount Ida 42, Conway Christian 6

Murfreesboro 48, Foreman 34

Nashville 62, Fountain Lake 26

Nettleton 29, Brookland 28

Ozark 71, Dover 7

Palestine-Wheatley 49, Barton 13

Paris 38, Cutter-Morning Star 7

Perryville 14, Danville 12

Prairie Grove 50, Huntsville 13

Prescott 55, Horatio 0

Pulaski Academy 62, Central 42

Quitman 29, Melbourne 28

Rivercrest 48, Newport 38

Robinson 42, Jacksonville 7

Rogers 56, Fayetteville 55

Salem 69, Episcopal 12

Searcy 56, Watson Chapel 12

Shiloh Christian 55, Mountain Home 41

Southside 49, Lake Hamilton 44

Spring Hill 22, Dierks 20

Stuttgart 58, Crossett 20

Sylvan Hills 40, Benton 35

Valley View 27, Harding Academy 0

Van Buren 38, Siloam Springs 0

Vilonia 35, Pea Ridge 27

Walnut Ridge 48, Osceola 20

Warren 27, Monticello 23

