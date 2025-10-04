Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.
Arkadelphia 42, Bauxite 21
Ashdown 48, Genoa Central 18
Atkins 43, Mountain View 0
Batesville 24, Paragould 16
Bentonville 34, Northside 0
Bentonville West 49, Springdale 12
Blytheville 26, Westside 0
Booneville 42, Hackett 12
Bryant 49, Little Rock Christian Academy 21
Cabot 38, Little Rock Southwest 0
Camden Fairview 42, Arkansas 23
Carlisle 49, Clarendon 0
Catholic 44, West Memphis 28
Centerpoint 44, Parkers Chapel 8
Central Arkansas Christian 62, Riverview 0
Clinton 41, Pottsville 24
Conway 31, North Little Rock 7
Corning 24, Subiaco Academy 18
Cross County 53, Izard County 6
Dardanelle 56, Waldron 0
Des Arc 40, Lee 12
DeWitt 42, Star City 16
Earle 16, Marked Tree 8
East Poinsett County 32, McCrory 12
El Dorado 28, Marion 21
Elkins 61, Berryville 0
England 40, Hazen 28
Farmington 37, Harrison 14
Fordyce 46, Drew Central 0
Forrest City 50, Hall 6
Gentry 42, Lincoln 13
Glen Rose 55, Magnet Cove 0
Gosnell 48, Pocahontas 28
Gravette 55, Green Forest 7
Greenbrier 49, Clarksville 7
Greenland 35, Cedarville 0
Greene County Tech 17, Wynne 14
Greenwood 50, Russellville 13
Gurdon 47, Lafayette County 7
Hamburg 57, Helena 34
Hampton 46, Poyen 28
Har-Ber 35, Rogers Heritage 3
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 42, Fouke 36
Harrisburg 44, Piggott 14
Heber Springs 17, Mills University 14
Hector 57, Bigelow 28
Hermitage 68, Marvell-Elaine 42
Highland 60, Trumann 14
Hot Springs 49, Hope 14
Hoxie 13, Manila 6
Jonesboro 48, Sheridan 42
Junction City 39, Mineral Springs 0
Lakeside 34, Magnolia 6
Lavaca 56, West Fork 26
Lonoke 47, Bald Knob 12
Magazine 16, Mountainburg 14
Malvern 34, Harmony Grove 20
Mansfield 32, Charleston 27
Maumelle 21, Pine Bluff 7
McGehee 44, Lakeside 8
Mena 21, Lamar 0
Morrilton 35, Alma 28
Mount Ida 42, Conway Christian 6
Murfreesboro 48, Foreman 34
Nashville 62, Fountain Lake 26
Nettleton 29, Brookland 28
Ozark 71, Dover 7
Palestine-Wheatley 49, Barton 13
Paris 38, Cutter-Morning Star 7
Perryville 14, Danville 12
Prairie Grove 50, Huntsville 13
Prescott 55, Horatio 0
Pulaski Academy 62, Central 42
Quitman 29, Melbourne 28
Rivercrest 48, Newport 38
Robinson 42, Jacksonville 7
Rogers 56, Fayetteville 55
Salem 69, Episcopal 12
Searcy 56, Watson Chapel 12
Shiloh Christian 55, Mountain Home 41
Southside 49, Lake Hamilton 44
Spring Hill 22, Dierks 20
Stuttgart 58, Crossett 20
Sylvan Hills 40, Benton 35
Valley View 27, Harding Academy 0
Van Buren 38, Siloam Springs 0
Vilonia 35, Pea Ridge 27
Walnut Ridge 48, Osceola 20
Warren 27, Monticello 23