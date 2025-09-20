High School

Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Arkansas High School Football

Gray Reid

Jonesboro vs Desoto Central from Sept. 12, 2025 / Michael Woods

The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 4.

Arkansas High School Football Schedule & Scores — September 19, 2025

Baptist Prep 55, Episcopal 14

Benton 31, Parkview 16

Bentonville 45, Lee's Summit North 28

Berryville 42, Yellville-Summit 22

Carlisle 45, Des Arc 22

Centerpoint 22, Spring Hill 18

Central 46, Rogers Heritage 24

Charleston 56, Heavener 14

Clarksville 36, Dover 6

Coweta 41, Prairie Grove 12

Dermott 38, Hermitage 16

DeWitt 27, McGehee 0

East Poinsett County 54, Manila 12

Elkins 44, Harding Academy 14

Forrest City 58, Rivercrest 56

Gosnell 47, Brookland 7

Green Forest 42, Greenland 26

Hackett 28, Mountainburg 16

Hampton 44, Two Rivers 14

Harmony Grove 41, Jessieville 0

Hazen 38, McCrory 36

Hector 31, Danville 7

Highland Park 58, Pulaski Academy 26

Huntsville 50, West Fork 0

Lafayette County 42, Cossatot River 7

Lakeside 47, Star City 27

Lamar 28, Heber Springs 7

Little Rock Christian Academy 51, West Memphis 0

Magnolia 62, Hamburg 54

Melbourne 46, Izard County 0

Monticello 39, Dumas 8

Mount Ida 46, Bearden 14

Mountain View 28, Piggott 8

Murfreesboro 40, Genoa Central 12

North Little Rock 42, Catholic 13

Prescott 28, Hope 20

Quitman 42, Mineral Springs 12

Shiloh Christian 72, Bethany 0

Southside 35, Little Rock Southwest 20

Southside 35, Marionville 14

Subiaco Academy 40, Marshall 0

Westside 45, Riverview 0

