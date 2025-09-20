Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 4.
Baptist Prep 55, Episcopal 14
Benton 31, Parkview 16
Bentonville 45, Lee's Summit North 28
Berryville 42, Yellville-Summit 22
Carlisle 45, Des Arc 22
Centerpoint 22, Spring Hill 18
Central 46, Rogers Heritage 24
Charleston 56, Heavener 14
Clarksville 36, Dover 6
Coweta 41, Prairie Grove 12
Dermott 38, Hermitage 16
DeWitt 27, McGehee 0
East Poinsett County 54, Manila 12
Elkins 44, Harding Academy 14
Forrest City 58, Rivercrest 56
Gosnell 47, Brookland 7
Green Forest 42, Greenland 26
Hackett 28, Mountainburg 16
Hampton 44, Two Rivers 14
Harmony Grove 41, Jessieville 0
Hazen 38, McCrory 36
Hector 31, Danville 7
Highland Park 58, Pulaski Academy 26
Huntsville 50, West Fork 0
Lafayette County 42, Cossatot River 7
Lakeside 47, Star City 27
Lamar 28, Heber Springs 7
Little Rock Christian Academy 51, West Memphis 0
Magnolia 62, Hamburg 54
Melbourne 46, Izard County 0
Monticello 39, Dumas 8
Mount Ida 46, Bearden 14
Mountain View 28, Piggott 8
Murfreesboro 40, Genoa Central 12
North Little Rock 42, Catholic 13
Prescott 28, Hope 20
Quitman 42, Mineral Springs 12
Shiloh Christian 72, Bethany 0
Southside 35, Little Rock Southwest 20
Southside 35, Marionville 14
Subiaco Academy 40, Marshall 0
Westside 45, Riverview 0