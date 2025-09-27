High School

Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Arkansas High School Football

Gray Reid

Ashdown vs Harmony Grove from Sept. 26, 2025
Ashdown vs Harmony Grove from Sept. 26, 2025 / Justin Manning

The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.

Atkins 74, Episcopal 21

Bauxite 46, Fountain Lake 39

Bearden 34, Hazen 25

Benton 55, Jonesboro 24

Bentonville 38, Har-Ber 7

Bentonville West 48, Fayetteville 14

Bigelow 43, Magazine 24

Bismarck 48, Parkers Chapel 0

Booneville 66, Cedarville 21

Brinkley 50, Hermitage 18

Bryant 64, Central 0

Carlisle 27, Baptist Prep 6

Cedar Ridge 56, Cave City 38

Centerpoint 42, Horatio 20

Charleston 45, West Fork 8

Clinton 45, Lamar 12

Conway 57, Little Rock Southwest 21

Conway Christian 27, Mountainburg 20

Cross County 42, McCrory 0

Crossett 42, Star City 12

Cutter-Morning Star 30, Perryville 22

Dardanelle 76, Dover 0

De Queen 56, Hope 25

Dierks 47, Lafayette County 15

Drew Central 21, McGehee 8

Dumas 14, Lakeside 7

Earle 26, Des Arc 24

East Poinsett County 58, Izard County 20

El Dorado 48, Catholic 31

Elkins 49, Gentry 6

Farmington 42, Pea Ridge 0

Fordyce 13, Barton 0

Glen Rose 49, Two Rivers 7

Gosnell 26, Highland 20

Gravette 52, Lincoln 0

Greenbrier 52, Morrilton 21

Greenwood 35, Shiloh Christian 24

Gurdon 48, Murfreesboro 22

Hamburg 55, Monticello 20

Hampton 38, Clarendon 18

Harding Academy 36, Greene County Tech 0

Harmony Grove 62, Ashdown 19

Harrison 41, Alma 13

Heber Springs 21, Central Arkansas Christian 17

Hector 51, Mountain Pine 20

Huntsville 31, Berryville 15

Junction City 43, Foreman 6

Lake Hamilton 53, Siloam Springs 20

Lakeside 33, Camden Fairview 28

Lavaca 28, Greenland 20

Little Rock Christian Academy 56, Cabot 31

Lonoke 40, Forrest City 36

Magnet Cove 32, Jessieville 15

Magnolia 36, Arkansas 0

Malvern 35, Genoa Central 0

Mansfield 53, Hackett 6

Marked Tree 1, Lee 0

Marion 46, Sylvan Hills 43

Marshall 60, South Side 56

Maumelle 27, Beebe 14

Mayflower 49, Mountain View 7

Mills University 35, Bald Knob 0

Mountain Home 39, Southside 21

Nashville 24, Arkadelphia 23

Nettleton 35, Batesville 12

Newport 59, Piggott 6

Osceola 43, Hoxie 20

Ozark 57, Waldron 6

Paris 35, Danville 8

Pine Bluff 25, Jacksonville 13

Pottsville 25, Mena 6

Poyen 34, England 20

Prairie Grove 50, Green Forest 7

Prescott 26, Fouke 7

Pulaski Academy 45, North Little Rock 31

Quitman 27, Yellville-Summit 6

Rison 40, Palestine-Wheatley 35

Rivercrest 57, Harrisburg 20

Riverview 13, Hall 0

Robinson 58, Watson Chapel 0

Rogers 52, Northside 12

Salem 34, Melbourne 7

Searcy 50, White Hall 7

Sheridan 63, West Memphis 20

Smackover 28, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 0

Southside 34, Pocahontas 22

Spring Hill 18, Mineral Springs 6

Springdale 33, Rogers Heritage 0

Strong 22, Dermott 6

Stuttgart 49, Helena 28

Subiaco Academy 36, Rose Bud 0

Trumann 44, Westside 20

UMS-Wright Prep 29, T.R. Miller 6

Valley View 35, Paragould 0

Van Buren 49, Russellville 42

Vilonia 48, Clarksville 0

Walnut Ridge 40, Manila 8

Warren 28, DeWitt 26

Wynne 32, Brookland 27

