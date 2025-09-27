Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.
Atkins 74, Episcopal 21
Bauxite 46, Fountain Lake 39
Bearden 34, Hazen 25
Benton 55, Jonesboro 24
Bentonville 38, Har-Ber 7
Bentonville West 48, Fayetteville 14
Bigelow 43, Magazine 24
Bismarck 48, Parkers Chapel 0
Booneville 66, Cedarville 21
Brinkley 50, Hermitage 18
Bryant 64, Central 0
Carlisle 27, Baptist Prep 6
Cedar Ridge 56, Cave City 38
Centerpoint 42, Horatio 20
Charleston 45, West Fork 8
Clinton 45, Lamar 12
Conway 57, Little Rock Southwest 21
Conway Christian 27, Mountainburg 20
Cross County 42, McCrory 0
Crossett 42, Star City 12
Cutter-Morning Star 30, Perryville 22
Dardanelle 76, Dover 0
De Queen 56, Hope 25
Dierks 47, Lafayette County 15
Drew Central 21, McGehee 8
Dumas 14, Lakeside 7
Earle 26, Des Arc 24
East Poinsett County 58, Izard County 20
El Dorado 48, Catholic 31
Elkins 49, Gentry 6
Farmington 42, Pea Ridge 0
Fordyce 13, Barton 0
Glen Rose 49, Two Rivers 7
Gosnell 26, Highland 20
Gravette 52, Lincoln 0
Greenbrier 52, Morrilton 21
Greenwood 35, Shiloh Christian 24
Gurdon 48, Murfreesboro 22
Hamburg 55, Monticello 20
Hampton 38, Clarendon 18
Harding Academy 36, Greene County Tech 0
Harmony Grove 62, Ashdown 19
Harrison 41, Alma 13
Heber Springs 21, Central Arkansas Christian 17
Hector 51, Mountain Pine 20
Huntsville 31, Berryville 15
Junction City 43, Foreman 6
Lake Hamilton 53, Siloam Springs 20
Lakeside 33, Camden Fairview 28
Lavaca 28, Greenland 20
Little Rock Christian Academy 56, Cabot 31
Lonoke 40, Forrest City 36
Magnet Cove 32, Jessieville 15
Magnolia 36, Arkansas 0
Malvern 35, Genoa Central 0
Mansfield 53, Hackett 6
Marked Tree 1, Lee 0
Marion 46, Sylvan Hills 43
Marshall 60, South Side 56
Maumelle 27, Beebe 14
Mayflower 49, Mountain View 7
Mills University 35, Bald Knob 0
Mountain Home 39, Southside 21
Nashville 24, Arkadelphia 23
Nettleton 35, Batesville 12
Newport 59, Piggott 6
Osceola 43, Hoxie 20
Ozark 57, Waldron 6
Paris 35, Danville 8
Pine Bluff 25, Jacksonville 13
Pottsville 25, Mena 6
Poyen 34, England 20
Prairie Grove 50, Green Forest 7
Prescott 26, Fouke 7
Pulaski Academy 45, North Little Rock 31
Quitman 27, Yellville-Summit 6
Rison 40, Palestine-Wheatley 35
Rivercrest 57, Harrisburg 20
Riverview 13, Hall 0
Robinson 58, Watson Chapel 0
Rogers 52, Northside 12
Salem 34, Melbourne 7
Searcy 50, White Hall 7
Sheridan 63, West Memphis 20
Smackover 28, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 0
Southside 34, Pocahontas 22
Spring Hill 18, Mineral Springs 6
Springdale 33, Rogers Heritage 0
Strong 22, Dermott 6
Stuttgart 49, Helena 28
Subiaco Academy 36, Rose Bud 0
Trumann 44, Westside 20
UMS-Wright Prep 29, T.R. Miller 6
Valley View 35, Paragould 0
Van Buren 49, Russellville 42
Vilonia 48, Clarksville 0
Walnut Ridge 40, Manila 8
Warren 28, DeWitt 26
Wynne 32, Brookland 27