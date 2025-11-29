High School

Arkansas High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 28, 2025

See every final score from of Arkansas High School Football Playoffs

The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second round.

Arkansas High School Football playoff final scores, results — November 28, 2025

Bentonville 26, Conway 21

Booneville 40, Glen Rose 14

Bryant 50, Rogers 43

Cross County 27, Des Arc 8

Dardanelle 35, Monticello 14

East Poinsett County 26, Mount Ida 14

Elkins 13, Arkadelphia 10

Fordyce 28, Mayflower 14

Greenwood 63, Benton 45

Lakeside 25, Parkview 21

Mansfield 50, Bismarck 21

Robinson 35, Morrilton 28

Salem 32, Osceola 16

Shiloh Christian 52, Sylvan Hills 28

Stuttgart 49, Bauxite 21

Warren 47, Prairie Grove 40

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

