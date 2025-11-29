Arkansas High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 28, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second round.
Bentonville 26, Conway 21
Booneville 40, Glen Rose 14
Bryant 50, Rogers 43
Cross County 27, Des Arc 8
Dardanelle 35, Monticello 14
East Poinsett County 26, Mount Ida 14
Elkins 13, Arkadelphia 10
Fordyce 28, Mayflower 14
Greenwood 63, Benton 45
Lakeside 25, Parkview 21
Mansfield 50, Bismarck 21
Robinson 35, Morrilton 28
Salem 32, Osceola 16
Shiloh Christian 52, Sylvan Hills 28
Stuttgart 49, Bauxite 21
Warren 47, Prairie Grove 40
