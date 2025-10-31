Arkansas High School Football Schedules and Scores (AAA) - October 31, 2025
There are 101 games scheduled on Friday, October 31, including 24 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arkansas High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 22 Southside at No. 3 Greenwood.
Arkansas High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 31, 2025
With 24 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues.
All Arkansas High School Football Games
7A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 7A Class on Friday, October 31.
6A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 6A Class on Friday, October 31.
5A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled in the 5A Class on Friday, October 31.
4A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, October 31.
3A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, October 31.
2A Football Schedule - October 31, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, October 31.
