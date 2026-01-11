Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (1/11/2026)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 5-10. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Josiah Harrington, North Scott boys basketball
The future Iowa State Cyclone exploded for 42 points on 16 of 27 shooting with five rebounds, five steals and a block during the Crossover Challenge.
Jaydon Kimbrough, Cedar Falls boys basketball
Kimbrough went off for 36 points, sinking six 3-pointers, in a win over then-No. 1 Waukee Northwest.
Noah Conley, Sioux City Bishop Heelan boys basketball
Conley joined an exclusive list of 1,000-point career scorers at Heelan while also breaking the school’s career made 3-pointers mark in a win over Sioux City West.
Cameron Boyd, Storm Lake boys basketball
Boyd became just the sixth member of the 1,000-point scorers mark at Storm Lake.
Rylee Mudderman, Kee girls basketball
Mudderman went off for 44 points in a win over New Hampton, adding 10 steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Kendra Boatman, Keokuk girls basketball
Boatman had a big game in a dominating performance vs. Clark County, scoring 41 points with five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville boys basketball
The Iowa Hawkeye football commit scored 38 points with 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 94-58 victory over Panorama.
Gabe Staley, Hamburg boys basketball
Staley had a monster double-double, recording 30 points with 21 rebounds.
Collin Bower, CAM boys basketball
The senior flirted with a quadruple-double in a win over Glidden-Ralston, recording 18 points with 19 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
Cameron Swarts, Moulton-Udell boys basketball
Swarts went off for 42 points in a 69-44 win over East Harrison, recording eight steals with six rebounds.
Logan Busta, Turkey Valley boys basketball
Busta dropped 41 points with eight rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in a victory vs. North Fayette Valley.
Isaiah Sholes, Essex boys basketball
In a 55-52 win over Hamburg, Sholes delivered 38 points with 21 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Maiah Murphy, Grand View Christian girls basketball
Murphy had an all-around game vs. Perry, scoring 38 points with seven rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck girls basketball
Aplington-Parkersburg could not keep Brant off the glass, as the senior grabbed 29 rebounds with 17 points, seven blocks, seven assists and two steals.
Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge boys wrestling
The three-time state champ and future Oklahoma State Cowboy dominated at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational, winning the heavyweight title with three quick falls to move to 17-0 on the year.
Cruz Gannon, Dowling Catholic boys wrestling
The sophomore remained unbeaten, capturing gold at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational at 106 pounds.
Abigail Meyrer, Pleasant Valley girls wrestling
Meyrer dominated her way to gold at the Anamosa Invitational in a loaded 120-pound bracket, moving to 30-1 on her senior season.
