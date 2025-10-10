Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 11 Shiloh Christian at No. 12 Southside.
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, October 10.
Roland at Heavener - 7:00 PM
Idabel at Muldrow - 7:00 PM
Panama at Rejoice Christian - 7:00 PM
Pocola at Hulbert - 7:00 PM
Spiro at Wilburton - 7:00 PM
McLain Science & Tech at Sallisaw - 7:00 PM
Regent Prep at Gore - 7:00 PM
Talihina at Central - 7:00 PM
Atoka at Vian - 7:00 PM
Shiloh Christian at Southside - 7:00 PM
Paris at Perryville - 7:00 PM
Prairie Grove at Berryville - 7:00 PM
Lamar at Dover - 7:00 PM
Greenland at Booneville - 7:00 PM
Waldron at Pottsville - 7:00 PM
Lake Hamilton at Van Buren - 7:00 PM
Hector at Mountainburg - 7:00 PM
West Fork at Cedarville - 7:00 PM
Mount Ida at Magazine - 7:00 PM
Charleston at Hackett - 7:00 PM
Farmington at Greenbrier - 7:00 PM
Alma at Vilonia - 7:00 PM
Harrison at Clarksville - 7:00 PM
Gentry at Green Forest - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Elkins - 7:00 PM
Westside - Johnson County at Conway Christian - 7:00 PM
Poteau at Glenpool - 7:00 PM
Springdale at Har-Ber - 7:00 PM
Bentonville West at Rogers - 7:00 PM
Siloam Springs at Greenwood - 7:00 PM
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville - 7:00 PM
Pea Ridge at Morrilton - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Dardanelle - 7:00 PM
Ozark at Mena - 7:00 PM
Mansfield at Lavaca - 7:00 PM
Gravette at Huntsville - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville at Northside - 7:00 PM
