Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 27 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 15 Southside at Van Buren.
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 27 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, October 17.
Morris (0-6) at Spiro (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Liberty (4-2) at Talihina (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Green Forest (2-4) at Lincoln (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Mountain Home (5-1) at Siloam Springs (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Jessieville (1-5) at Paris (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Pottsville (4-2) at Ozark (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Vilonia (3-3) at Farmington (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Dardanelle (6-0) at Lamar (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Southside (4-2) at Van Buren (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenwood (6-0) at Lake Hamilton (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Booneville (4-2) at West Fork (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Lavaca (4-2) at Charleston (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Bigelow (2-4) at Mountainburg (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Hackett (2-4) at Greenland (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenbrier (6-0) at Alma (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Berryville (3-3) at Gravette (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Magazine (3-2) at Westside - Johnson County (0-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Rogers (6-0) at Springdale (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Har-Ber (2-4) at Bentonville West (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Northside (0-6) at Rogers Heritage (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Clarksville (1-5) at Pea Ridge (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Dover (0-6) at Clinton (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mena (4-2) at Waldron (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Cedarville (1-5) at Mansfield (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Huntsville (2-4) at Gentry (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Bentonville (6-0) at Fayetteville (3-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Elkins (5-1) at Prairie Grove (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
View all Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.