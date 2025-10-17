High School

Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Fort Smith area schedules and scores as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

Gray Reid

Bentonville West vs Rogers from Oct. 10, 2025
Bentonville West vs Rogers from Oct. 10, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

There are 27 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 15 Southside at Van Buren.

Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 27 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, October 17.

Morris (0-6) at Spiro (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Liberty (4-2) at Talihina (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Green Forest (2-4) at Lincoln (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Mountain Home (5-1) at Siloam Springs (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Jessieville (1-5) at Paris (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Pottsville (4-2) at Ozark (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Vilonia (3-3) at Farmington (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Dardanelle (6-0) at Lamar (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Southside (4-2) at Van Buren (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenwood (6-0) at Lake Hamilton (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Booneville (4-2) at West Fork (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Lavaca (4-2) at Charleston (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Bigelow (2-4) at Mountainburg (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Hackett (2-4) at Greenland (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenbrier (6-0) at Alma (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Berryville (3-3) at Gravette (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Magazine (3-2) at Westside - Johnson County (0-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Rogers (6-0) at Springdale (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Har-Ber (2-4) at Bentonville West (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Northside (0-6) at Rogers Heritage (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Clarksville (1-5) at Pea Ridge (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Dover (0-6) at Clinton (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mena (4-2) at Waldron (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Cedarville (1-5) at Mansfield (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Huntsville (2-4) at Gentry (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Bentonville (6-0) at Fayetteville (3-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Elkins (5-1) at Prairie Grove (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Gray Reid
GRAY REID

