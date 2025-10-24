Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including nine games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Bentonville at No. 4 Rogers.
Roland at Hugo - 7:00 PM
Heavener at Okmulgee - 7:00 PM
Haskell at Panama - 7:00 PM
Wilburton at Vian - 7:00 PM
Pocola at Hartshorne - 7:00 PM
Wewoka at Talihina - 7:00 PM
Holland Hall at Muldrow - 7:00 PM
Gore at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Allen at Central - 7:00 PM
Spiro at Atoka - 7:00 PM
Russellville at Southside - 7:00 PM
Paris at Magnet Cove - 7:00 PM
Morrilton at Farmington - 7:00 PM
Har-Ber at Northside - 7:00 PM
Siloam Springs at Shiloh Christian - 7:00 PM
Dardanelle at Ozark - 7:00 PM
Lamar at Pottsville - 7:00 PM
West Fork at Greenland - 7:00 PM
Mountainburg at Mountain Pine - 7:00 PM
Charleston at Cedarville - 7:00 PM
Conway Christian at Magazine - 7:00 PM
Lavaca at Hackett - 7:00 PM
Gentry at Berryville - 7:00 PM
Gravette at Prairie Grove - 7:00 PM
Green Forest at Elkins - 7:00 PM
Pea Ridge at Greenbrier - 7:00 PM
Westside - Johnson County at Hector - 7:00 PM
Sallisaw at Poteau - 7:00 PM
Van Buren at Greenwood - 7:00 PM
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West - 7:00 PM
Bentonville at Rogers - 7:00 PM
Clarksville at Alma - 7:00 PM
Waldron at Clinton - 7:00 PM
Mena at Dover - 7:00 PM
Mansfield at Booneville - 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Huntsville - 7:00 PM
Fayetteville at Springdale - 7:00 PM
