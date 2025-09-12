Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
There are 31 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Greenwood at No. 20 Har-Ber.
There are 30 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, September 12.
Roland (0-1) at Lavaca (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Waldron (0-2) at Muldrow (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Heavener (0-1) at Panama (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Vian (1-0) at Kiefer (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Spiro (0-1) at Pocola (0-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Lincoln Christian (2-0) at Shiloh Christian (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Chouteau-Mazie (0-1) at Gore (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Muskogee (0-1) at Bentonville (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Gravette (2-0) at Durant (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Coweta (1-0) at Northside (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Southside (1-0) at Central (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Berryville (1-0) at Greenland (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Farmington (1-1) at Prairie Grove (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Ozark (2-0) at Charleston (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Greenwood (2-0) at Har-Ber (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Paris (2-0) at Booneville (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
West Fork (0-1) at Lincoln (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Baptist Prep (0-1) at Mountainburg (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Two Rivers (1-0) at Magazine (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Van Buren (1-1) at Greenbrier (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Hot Springs (1-1) at Alma (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Gentry (2-0) at Hackett (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Pea Ridge (0-2) at Siloam Springs (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Cedarville (0-2) at Westside - Johnson County (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Springdale (1-1) at Bishop Kelley (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST
Sheridan (1-1) at Rogers (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Clarksville (0-1) at Pottsville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST
Lamar (1-0) at Mansfield (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Huntsville (0-1) at Clinton (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST
Nashville (1-1) at Dardanelle (2-0) — 7:30 PM CST
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Saturday, September 13.
