Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025

Get Fort Smith area schedules and scores as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

Gray Reid

Farmington vs Har-Ber from Sept. 5, 2025
Farmington vs Har-Ber from Sept. 5, 2025 / Michael Woods

There are 31 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Greenwood at No. 20 Har-Ber.

Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 12, 2025

There are 30 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Friday, September 12.

Roland (0-1) at Lavaca (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Waldron (0-2) at Muldrow (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Heavener (0-1) at Panama (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Vian (1-0) at Kiefer (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Spiro (0-1) at Pocola (0-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Lincoln Christian (2-0) at Shiloh Christian (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Chouteau-Mazie (0-1) at Gore (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Muskogee (0-1) at Bentonville (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Gravette (2-0) at Durant (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Coweta (1-0) at Northside (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Southside (1-0) at Central (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Berryville (1-0) at Greenland (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Farmington (1-1) at Prairie Grove (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Ozark (2-0) at Charleston (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Greenwood (2-0) at Har-Ber (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Paris (2-0) at Booneville (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

West Fork (0-1) at Lincoln (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Baptist Prep (0-1) at Mountainburg (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Two Rivers (1-0) at Magazine (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Van Buren (1-1) at Greenbrier (3-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Hot Springs (1-1) at Alma (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Gentry (2-0) at Hackett (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Pea Ridge (0-2) at Siloam Springs (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Cedarville (0-2) at Westside - Johnson County (0-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Springdale (1-1) at Bishop Kelley (0-2) — 7:00 PM CST

Sheridan (1-1) at Rogers (1-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Clarksville (0-1) at Pottsville (1-1) — 7:00 PM CST

Lamar (1-0) at Mansfield (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Huntsville (0-1) at Clinton (2-0) — 7:00 PM CST

Nashville (1-1) at Dardanelle (2-0) — 7:30 PM CST

View all Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There is one game scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area on Saturday, September 13.

View all Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard

