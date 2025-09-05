High School

Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Fort Smith area schedules and scores as the 2025 Arkansas high school football season continues on Friday, September 5

Fayetteville vs Cabot - Aug 30, 2024
Fayetteville vs Cabot - Aug 30, 2024 / Justin Manning

There are 31 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 6 Fayetteville hosting Broken Arrow (OK).

Gravette (1-0) at Jay (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Rogers Heritage (0-1) at Carl Junction (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Lincoln (1-0) at Westville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Muldrow (0-0) at Roland (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Eufaula (0-0) at Vian (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Panama (0-0) at Spiro (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Stigler (0-0) at Sallisaw (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Talihina (1-0) at Porter (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Central (0-0) at Heavener (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Gore (0-1) at Keys (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Sequoyah (0-1) at Prairie Grove (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Har-Ber (0-1) at Farmington (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Pottsville (1-0) at Charleston (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Booneville (0-1) at Ozark (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Green Forest (0-1) at West Fork (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Lavaca (1-0) at Paris (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Mountainburg (0-0) at Cedarville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Siloam Springs (1-0) at Alma (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Elkins (1-0) at Dardanelle (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Gentry (1-0) at Pea Ridge (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Little Rock Christian Academy (1-0) at Shiloh Christian (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Atkins (1-0) at Dover (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Poteau (1-0) at McAlester (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Van Buren (1-0) at Springdale (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenwood (1-0) at Northside (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Bentonville West (0-1) at Cabot (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Conway (1-0) at Bentonville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Mena (1-0) at Hall (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mansfield (1-0) at Waldron (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Broken Arrow (1-0) at Fayetteville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Westside - Johnson County (0-0) at Danville (0-1) - 9:00 PM CST

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

