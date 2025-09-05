Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 31 games scheduled across the Fort Smith metro area this weekend, including seven games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Fort Smith Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 6 Fayetteville hosting Broken Arrow (OK).
Fort Smith High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025
Gravette (1-0) at Jay (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Rogers Heritage (0-1) at Carl Junction (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Lincoln (1-0) at Westville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Muldrow (0-0) at Roland (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Eufaula (0-0) at Vian (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Panama (0-0) at Spiro (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Stigler (0-0) at Sallisaw (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Talihina (1-0) at Porter (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Central (0-0) at Heavener (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Gore (0-1) at Keys (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Sequoyah (0-1) at Prairie Grove (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Har-Ber (0-1) at Farmington (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Pottsville (1-0) at Charleston (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Booneville (0-1) at Ozark (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Green Forest (0-1) at West Fork (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Lavaca (1-0) at Paris (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Mountainburg (0-0) at Cedarville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Siloam Springs (1-0) at Alma (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Elkins (1-0) at Dardanelle (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Gentry (1-0) at Pea Ridge (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Little Rock Christian Academy (1-0) at Shiloh Christian (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Atkins (1-0) at Dover (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Poteau (1-0) at McAlester (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Van Buren (1-0) at Springdale (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenwood (1-0) at Northside (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Bentonville West (0-1) at Cabot (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Conway (1-0) at Bentonville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Mena (1-0) at Hall (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mansfield (1-0) at Waldron (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Broken Arrow (1-0) at Fayetteville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Westside - Johnson County (0-0) at Danville (0-1) - 9:00 PM CST
