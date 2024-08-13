High School

Listen to Episode 121 of Arkansas Prep X-Tra podcast

Join new co-host Cade Carlton and Nate Olson as they preview the big classes of Arkansas high school football

Nate Olson

After a brief hiatus, SBLive's Arkansas Prep X-Tra podcast is back, and it has a new co-host.

Popular afternoon northeast Arkansas radio call-in host Cade Carlton joins SBLive Arkansas/High School on SI editor Nate Olson for the 2024-25 school year breaking down the sports of the fall, winter and spring seasons. Look for some special guest analysts along the way.

Carlton hosts The Drive on 95.3 The Ticket on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. He is also the play-by-play voice for Arkansas State women's basketball.

On the latest episode, Olson breaks down high school football Classes 7A-5A. Next week will be 4A-2A.

--Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas