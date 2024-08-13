Listen to Episode 121 of Arkansas Prep X-Tra podcast
Join new co-host Cade Carlton and Nate Olson as they preview the big classes of Arkansas high school football
After a brief hiatus, SBLive's Arkansas Prep X-Tra podcast is back, and it has a new co-host.
Popular afternoon northeast Arkansas radio call-in host Cade Carlton joins SBLive Arkansas/High School on SI editor Nate Olson for the 2024-25 school year breaking down the sports of the fall, winter and spring seasons. Look for some special guest analysts along the way.
Carlton hosts The Drive on 95.3 The Ticket on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. He is also the play-by-play voice for Arkansas State women's basketball.
On the latest episode, Olson breaks down high school football Classes 7A-5A. Next week will be 4A-2A.
