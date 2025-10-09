Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 14 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 17 Farmington at No. 10 Greenbrier.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Thursday, October 9.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, October 10.
Corning at Cave City - 7:00 PM
Hazen at Poyen - 7:00 PM
Bismarck at Fouke - 7:00 PM
Parkview at Hope - 7:00 PM
Mills University at Forrest City - 7:00 PM
Nashville at Bauxite - 7:00 PM
Paris at Perryville - 7:00 PM
Dierks at Murfreesboro - 7:00 PM
England at Baptist Prep - 7:00 PM
Mountain Pine at Bigelow - 7:00 PM
De Queen at Hot Springs - 7:00 PM
Westside at Southside - 7:00 PM
Riverview at Lonoke - 7:00 PM
Warren at Hamburg - 7:00 PM
Lamar at Dover - 7:00 PM
Maumelle at Watson Chapel - 7:00 PM
Searcy at Jacksonville - 7:00 PM
Robinson at White Hall - 7:00 PM
Episcopal at Quitman - 7:00 PM
Waldron at Pottsville - 7:00 PM
Hall at Central Arkansas Christian - 7:00 PM
Cabot at Conway - 7:00 PM
Bearden at Clarendon - 7:00 PM
Magnolia at Camden Fairview - 7:00 PM
Lake Hamilton at Van Buren - 7:00 PM
Centerpoint at Smackover - 7:00 PM
Harmony Grove at Genoa Central - 7:00 PM
Malvern at Ashdown - 7:00 PM
Hector at Mountainburg - 7:00 PM
Fountain Lake at Arkadelphia - 7:00 PM
Batesville at Harding Academy - 7:00 PM
Mount Ida at Magazine - 7:00 PM
Russellville at Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
Farmington at Greenbrier - 7:00 PM
Alma at Vilonia - 7:00 PM
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) at Prescott - 7:00 PM
Bryant at Pulaski Academy - 7:00 PM
Carlisle at Hampton - 7:00 PM
Palestine-Wheatley at Fordyce - 7:00 PM
North Little Rock at Little Rock Southwest - 7:00 PM
Central at Little Rock Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
McGehee at Rison - 7:00 PM
Catholic at Jonesboro - 7:00 PM
Westside - Johnson County at Conway Christian - 7:00 PM
Atkins at Salem - 7:00 PM
DeWitt at Stuttgart - 7:00 PM
Mayflower at Melbourne - 7:00 PM
McCrory at Izard County - 7:00 PM
Bald Knob at Heber Springs - 7:00 PM
Lakeside at Arkansas - 7:00 PM
Sheridan at Benton - 7:00 PM
Sylvan Hills at El Dorado - 7:00 PM
Glen Rose at Jessieville - 7:00 PM
Monticello at Star City - 7:00 PM
Drew Central at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Pea Ridge at Morrilton - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Dardanelle - 7:00 PM
Ozark at Mena - 7:00 PM
Junction City at Gurdon - 7:00 PM
Dumas at Barton - 7:00 PM
Osceola at Newport - 7:00 PM
Des Arc at Marked Tree - 7:00 PM
Cutter-Morning Star at Danville - 7:00 PM
