Ozark names 2024 state champion Josh Watson head football coach

Watson led Salem to a 12-3 record and the 3A state championship in 2024

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Josh Watson after leading Salem to a 3A state championship win over Bismarck in December
Josh Watson after leading Salem to a 3A state championship win over Bismarck in December / Arkansas PBS

In the midst of basketball tournaments tipping off statewide Tuesday, the Ozark School District announced head-turning news that recent state champion Josh Watson is the school's new head football coach.

"What an awesome opportunity to be named the head coach at Ozark," Watson said in a Facebook post. "Our family is sure going to miss Salem but looking forward to getting to Ozark and preparing for this fall! Let’s EAT!"

New Ozark head coach Josh Watson and family
New Ozark head coach Josh Watson and family / Ozark School District

Watson, a Newnan, Ga., native, was named 2024 Coach of the Year by Hooten's Arkansas Football and the Arkansas High School Coaches Association after leading Salem to a 12-3 finish that ended with the Greyhounds' first state title with a victory over Bismarck in December's Class 3A state championship game.

Watson is Salem's all-time winningest head coach with a 43-18 record and replaces Jeremie Burns, who is now on Alma's staff.

The Greyhounds also won consecutive 3A-2 conference titles the previous two seasons, winning a combined 24 games.

Before taking over Salem's football team in 2020, Watson served as an assistant for the Greyhounds under Clay Wiggins. In Watson's final year as an assistant, the Greyhounds finished as 10-2 conference champions and made it to the 2A semifinal round.

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach: Leroy Hood

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DEWITT

Previous coach: Tommy Cody

New coach: Jason Hathcock

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach: Mark King

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach: Dom Mirocke

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: Nick Palese

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach: Ashley Henley 

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach: Brad Bolding

OZARK

Previous coach: Jeremie Burns

New coach: Josh Watson

PARKVIEW

Previous coach: Brad Bolding

New coach: Bobby Bolding

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: Tony Travis 

SALEM

Previous coach: Josh Watson

New coach:

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach: Aaron Danenhauer

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas