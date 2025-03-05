Ozark names 2024 state champion Josh Watson head football coach
In the midst of basketball tournaments tipping off statewide Tuesday, the Ozark School District announced head-turning news that recent state champion Josh Watson is the school's new head football coach.
"What an awesome opportunity to be named the head coach at Ozark," Watson said in a Facebook post. "Our family is sure going to miss Salem but looking forward to getting to Ozark and preparing for this fall! Let’s EAT!"
Watson, a Newnan, Ga., native, was named 2024 Coach of the Year by Hooten's Arkansas Football and the Arkansas High School Coaches Association after leading Salem to a 12-3 finish that ended with the Greyhounds' first state title with a victory over Bismarck in December's Class 3A state championship game.
Watson is Salem's all-time winningest head coach with a 43-18 record and replaces Jeremie Burns, who is now on Alma's staff.
The Greyhounds also won consecutive 3A-2 conference titles the previous two seasons, winning a combined 24 games.
Before taking over Salem's football team in 2020, Watson served as an assistant for the Greyhounds under Clay Wiggins. In Watson's final year as an assistant, the Greyhounds finished as 10-2 conference champions and made it to the 2A semifinal round.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach: Leroy Hood
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DEWITT
Previous coach: Tommy Cody
New coach: Jason Hathcock
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach: Mark King
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach: Dom Mirocke
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach: Nick Palese
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach: Ashley Henley
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
OZARK
Previous coach: Jeremie Burns
New coach: Josh Watson
PARKVIEW
Previous coach: Brad Bolding
New coach: Bobby Bolding
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach: Tony Travis
SALEM
Previous coach: Josh Watson
New coach:
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
