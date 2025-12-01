High School

New York High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Dec. 1, 2025)

The final week of the 2025 season arrives in the Empire State with high stakes and big moments

Kevin L. Smith

Chenango Forks defeated Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 34-7, in the New York State Class C football semifinals on Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
The final week of the New York high school football season has arrived as the postseason winds down.

Here is High School on SI’s top-10 playoff edition rankings out of the Empire State:

1. CBA Syracuse (12-0)

The Brothers are on the cusp of a 3-peat following a 34-14 win over Section VI’s Bennett in the Class AA state semifinals over the weekend. CBA faces Section II’s Saratoga Springs in the state final on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Iona Prep (11-1)

The Gaels capped its 2025 season with a 42-21 win over St. Francis in the New York State Catholic Championship game on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Garden City (12-0)

The Trojans edged East Islip, 10-7, to win their 66th straight game and capture their fifth Long Island Class II championship title in a row.

Previous rank: 3

4. Rye (13-0)

The Garnets beat Cornwall, 35-7, in the Class A state semifinals over the weekend. Rye will face Section V’s Brighton in the Class A title game on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Erasmus Hall (10-2)

The Dutchmen handed Tottenville its first loss of the season following a 34-27 win in the PSAL 4A championship game.

Previous rank: 7

6. Sayville (12-0)

The Golden Flashes knocked off Wantagh, 42-35, in the Long Island Class III championship game. 

Previous rank: 8

7. Massapequa (12-0)

The Chiefs defeated Ward Melville, 14-12, in the Long Island Class I championship game for their third-straight title.

Previous rank: 9

8. Monroe (11-0)

The Red Jackets came away with a 48-7 win over Owego in the New York State Class B semifinals. Monroe goes up against Section I’s Sleepy Hollow in the Class B title game this weekend.

Previous rank: 10

9. Bronxville (11-0)

The Broncos won 49-16 over Schuylerville in the Class C state semifinals. Bronxville takes on Section IV’s Chenango Forks in the championship game.

Previous rank: None

10. Chenango Forks (12-0)

The Blue Devils beat Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 34-7, in the Class C state semifinal round. Chenango Forks goes up against Bronxville in this weekend’s title game.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: St. Francis (10-2), Tottenville (12-1).

