New York High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Dec. 1, 2025)
The final week of the New York high school football season has arrived as the postseason winds down.
Here is High School on SI’s top-10 playoff edition rankings out of the Empire State:
1. CBA Syracuse (12-0)
The Brothers are on the cusp of a 3-peat following a 34-14 win over Section VI’s Bennett in the Class AA state semifinals over the weekend. CBA faces Section II’s Saratoga Springs in the state final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Iona Prep (11-1)
The Gaels capped its 2025 season with a 42-21 win over St. Francis in the New York State Catholic Championship game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Garden City (12-0)
The Trojans edged East Islip, 10-7, to win their 66th straight game and capture their fifth Long Island Class II championship title in a row.
Previous rank: 3
4. Rye (13-0)
The Garnets beat Cornwall, 35-7, in the Class A state semifinals over the weekend. Rye will face Section V’s Brighton in the Class A title game on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Erasmus Hall (10-2)
The Dutchmen handed Tottenville its first loss of the season following a 34-27 win in the PSAL 4A championship game.
Previous rank: 7
6. Sayville (12-0)
The Golden Flashes knocked off Wantagh, 42-35, in the Long Island Class III championship game.
Previous rank: 8
7. Massapequa (12-0)
The Chiefs defeated Ward Melville, 14-12, in the Long Island Class I championship game for their third-straight title.
Previous rank: 9
8. Monroe (11-0)
The Red Jackets came away with a 48-7 win over Owego in the New York State Class B semifinals. Monroe goes up against Section I’s Sleepy Hollow in the Class B title game this weekend.
Previous rank: 10
9. Bronxville (11-0)
The Broncos won 49-16 over Schuylerville in the Class C state semifinals. Bronxville takes on Section IV’s Chenango Forks in the championship game.
Previous rank: None
10. Chenango Forks (12-0)
The Blue Devils beat Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 34-7, in the Class C state semifinal round. Chenango Forks goes up against Bronxville in this weekend’s title game.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: St. Francis (10-2), Tottenville (12-1).
