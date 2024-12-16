Vote: Arkansas high school defensive football player of the year (12/16/24)
After another exciting season of football here in the state of Arkansas, it is time to see who were the best defensive players this season. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight players from the defensive side of the ball to be voted on for the defensive player of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season on defense.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
Keagan Sanderson, Salem
The junior defensive lineman had a fantastic season helping lead his team to 11 wins. He recorded 49 solo tackles and 72 total tackles with 23 tackles for a loss. He got to the quarterback a lot by recording 17 sacks on the season along with 16 quarterback hurries. Sanderson also recovered a fumble for a 54-yard touchdown.
Jackson Redman, Pulaski Academy
Redman was everywhere on defense this season. He recorded 52 solo tackles, 90 total tackles and had 34 tackles for a loss. He had ridiculous sack numbers for a linebacker. He sacked the quarterback 16 times this season. Lastly, he recovered four fumbles throughout the year.
Cash Archer, Greenwood
Archer also had impressive sack numbers from the linebacker position. He managed to get to the quarterback for 13.5 sacks and 28 hurries. On top of that, he recorded 79 tackles and 35.5 tackles for a loss. He also had a nose for the football. He picked off the quarterback twice, forced seven fumbles, recovered three fumbles and blocked two kicks.
Zion Smith, Mills University Studies
Smith did everything you would want out of a defensive end this season. He recorded 48 solo tackles, 93 total tackles and 38 tackles for a loss. He got to the quarterback 13 times this season, and he forced one fumble and blocked one punt.
Ronnie Brewer, Highland
Brewer was excellent at forcing turnovers this season. He recorded 10 interceptions and forced two fumbles. He recorded 49 solo tackles and 59 tackles overall, and he also scored two touchdowns on offense from the receiver position.
Kaleb Roach, Magnolia
The junior defensive back recorded 18 tackles with one tackle for a loss, but he was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. His play as a defender was stellar this season. He intercepted nine passes and deflected 11 passes on the year.
Rj Estrich, Valley View
The sophomore defensive back made his presence know this season. He recorded 38 tackles which is impressive in itself for a defensive back. He intercepted eight passes and recorded eight pass deflections as well. Two of his interceptions went back for a touchdown, and he also took back a punt for a touchdown.
Dwayne White, Prescott
White did a little bit of everything this year for the Wolves. He rushed for 315 yards six touchdowns on 43 carries this season. White caught 30 passes for 499 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 26 solo tackles, 32 total tackles and 13.5 tackles for a loss. He also recorded 12.5 sacks on the year. He has shown to be a jack-of-all-trades this year.