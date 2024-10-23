Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school football Player of the Week? (10/23/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Arkansas high school football season produced some highlight-reel performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools across the “The Natural State” and nominated 10 athletes for games played Oct. 14-19.
We ask you to check out the nominees and cast your vote below for Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jacoby Wade, FS/WR, Conway
Senior recorded a 76-yard pick-6 and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass to lead the unbeaten Wampus Cats (7-0) past Little Rock Central, 57-7.
Brandon Cobb, QB, Pulaski Academy
Star senior (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) went wild against Cabot, completing 31 of 40 passes for 321 yards and five TDs and ran 10 times for 30 yards and another score in a 56-47 victory.
Kane Archer, QB, Greenwood
Junior dual-threat signal-caller (6-1, 193) had a huge game against Lake Hamilton, completing 17 of 20 passes for 249 yards and four TDs and rushing seven times for 89 yards in a 49-14 triumph.
AJ Ylanan, WR/DB, Shiloh Christian
Talented junior returned two early interceptions (45 and 27 yards) for touchdowns to help the Saints march past Russellville, 46-21.
Owen Seals, DE, Benton
Senior recorded a 25-yard scoop-and-score to power the Panthers past El Dorado, 56-31.
Jeff Regan, ATH, Rogers High School
Junior passed for two TDs and ran for two more scores to guide the Mountaineers past previously unbeaten Springdale, 48-9.
Ben Napier, QB, Elkins
Talented junior threw five TD passes to lead the Elks past Prairie Grove, 52-0, in a key Class 4A game.
Isaiah Reese, LB/RB, Robinson High School
Junior made a whopping 14 tackles, six solo, and one for loss to guide the Senators past Beebe, 26-16.
Grady Ohman, RB/MLB, Lakeside
Star senior rumbled 10 times for 161 yards and four TDs to power the Rams past Hope, 63-7.
Drew Gartman, QB, Valley View
Talented senior dual-threat signal-caller (6-3, 178) completed 9 of 10 passes for 170 yards and three TDs and ran 12 times for 84 yards and a score to lead the Blazers past Brookland, 44-16.