Vote: Who is the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? -Oct. 22, 2025

With another week of the high school football season in the state of Arkansas completed, it is time to take a look at some of the outstanding individual performances from last week's action.
These nominees include a number of offensive and defensive players who did everything they could to lead their teams to victory. You can almost guarentee that these individuals will continue their excellent form as the season continues.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Arkansas high school football player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations:
Wally Wolcott, Lakeside
In the 69-14 win over Hope, Wolcott was 18/27 for 417 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 25 yards and one touchdown on the ground on two carries.
Kooper Caldwell, Murfreesboro
In the 54-34 win over Lafayette County, Caldwell was 28/42 for 396 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. This was his third straight game of passing for at least 300 yards. He also rushed for 28 yards and one touchdown on five carries.
Easton Barksdale, Sheridan
Barksdale is another quarterback who had a terrific performance in the state last week. He was 26/43 for 381 yards and four touchdowns. This was also his fifth game of the season where he completed at least 60 percent of his passes.
Sedrick Allen, Hot Springs
In the 57-55 win over Magnolia, Allen proved to be a true dual-threat quarterback with the play of his feet. He completed 24 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Cannon Jacobs, El Dorado
In the loss to Benton, Jacobs still managed to find success in the ground game as well in the passing attack. He completed 15 passes for 258 yards to go along with his 133 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Kane Archer, Greenwood
Archer had another fantastic showing as he continues to prove that he is one of the top quarterbacks in the state. In the 42-10 win over Lake Hamilton, Archer was 27/36 for 345 yards and five touchdowns.
Cooper Bland, Greenwood
Bland was one of Archer's top targets in last week's win. He hauled in six receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns.
Kevin Williams, Robinson
In the 49-24 win over Beebe, Williams had one of the top rushing performances of the week in the state. He rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. He averaged 12 yards per rush, and this was his second 200-yard performance of the season.
Jacob Miles, Searcy
In the 50-22 win over Pine Bluff, Miles completed nearly 81 percent of his passes for 350 yards and six touchdowns. In the past two games, he has passed for at least 300 yards and five touchdowns. Miles also rushed for 54 yards on four carries.
Aron Orgil, Pulaski Academy
Even in their seven-point loss to Cabot, Orgil continued to display his talent from the pocket in the loss. He was 31/49 for 371 yards and five touchdowns.
