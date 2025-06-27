Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Arkansas High School Quarterbacks for 2025?
As the high school football season inches closer and closer, it is time to preview some of the top returning quarterbacks in the state of Arkansas this week.
Kane Archer headlines this group after he had a historically great season last year. Hank Hendrix and Maddox Berry, who each passed for more than 4,000 yards last season, also return for another year. Elijah Moody, who was a freshman sensation last year, looks to further grow and improve his game as he enters his second season as a starter.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school quarterback in Arkansas for the 2025 season.
Voting ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominations:
Kane Archer, Greenwood
The UCF commit had one of the best seasons statistically in high school football history last season completing 81 percent of his passes. To go along with his historically great completion percentage, he passed for 3,880 yards with 57 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Archer is also a threat in the ground game as he rushed for 795 yards and 10 touchdowns on 81 carries. As a result of his hard work and achievements, Archer was selected as the 2024 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.
Hank Hendrix, Fayetteville
In 2024, Hendrix completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also carried the ball 44 times for 104 yards and one touchdown. Hendrix currently holds offers from a number of schools including Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan and Ole Miss.
Dax McMellon, Sheridan
Last season, McMellon completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,635 yards, 35 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. McMellon displayed great arm talent, and if he is able to get his interception total to around 15 this season, he should have Sheridan in the hunt for the playoffs.
John Thompson III, Bentonville West
Thompson completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,104 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 435 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns on 109 carries.
Slade Norwood, Farmington
Last season, Norwood was selected as the "Newcomer of the Year" by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette after completing 58 percent of his passes for 2,830 yards, 35 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Wally Wolcott, Lakeside
In his junior season, Wolcott completed 67 percent of his passes while also having a quarterback rating of 134. He finished with 2,584 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 36 yards on the ground with one touchdown on eight carries.
Jordon Moore-Payne, Quitman
Last season, Moore-Payne finished with a 64 percent completion percentage, 2,530 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also showed that he is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state rushing for 856 yards and 17 touchdowns on 194 carries.
Ben Napier, Elkins
In his junior season, Napier completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,169 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 337 yards and four touchdowns on 74 carries.
Elijah Moody, Mills University Studies
As a freshman, Moody put the whole state on notice with his electrifying playmaking ability. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,103 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also rushed the ball 138 times for 1,873 yards and 24 touchdowns. With three more years left in the high school ranks, Moody can solidify himself as the top quarterback in the state by the end of his senior season in 2027.
Hayden Williford, Van Buren
As he enters his junior season, Williford will look to build upon the success that he had in 2024. He completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,994 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 56 yards on the ground with one touchdown.
Carter Little, Charleston
Last season, Little finished as one of the top quarterbacks in the state statistically. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. Little also proved to be reliable in the ground game as he rushed for seven touchdowns.
Blake Forsgren, Southside
Forsgren returns for another season after he seemingly flew under the radar in the state last season. He showcases good arm talent and accuracy along with the mobility and speed to make plays with his legs. One of his best games through the year last season was when he completed 56 percent of his passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-38 loss to Russellville. He also was a nightmare on the ground rushing for 110 yards on eight carries in the 42-21 win over Siloam Springs.
Maddox Berry, Morrilton
Berry earned 5A All-State honors after he completed 61 percent of his passes for 4,223 yards and 57 touchdowns. He averaged just over 350 yards passing per game while breaking nine records along the way. One of the records that stands out is when he broke the Arkansas state record for passing touchdowns in a game with 11.
Jack Palmer, Greenbrier
Last season, Palmer completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,495 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. His yardage may not blow you away, but he displays good decision making and accuracy which helps give his team a shot winning every Friday.
Mitchell Polk, Smackover
Polk earned 3A All-State and All-Conference honors after he finished his junior year with 2,663 total yards and 37 total touchdowns in 10 games.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.