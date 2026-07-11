MLB Draft 2026 Live Updates With Analysis of Every High School Prospect, First and Second Round

The 2026 MLB Draft begins on Saturday with the first, second and third rounds. Many teams will select high school prospects from around the country, and High School On SI will provide analysis and scouting reports of each high schooler selected.

Sports Illustrated's recent mock draft predicted that four high school prospects will be selected in the top 10. Fort Worth Christian (TX) shortstop Grady Emerson might be the top pick in the draft. He is MLB.com's top prospect of 2026.

Gulliver Prep's (FL) Jacob Lombard, another shortstop, is the No. 2 high school prospect on MLB.com's list, and he is No. 5 overall. He is right above Oak Grove (MS) outfielder Eric Booth Jr. and Stoneman Douglas (FL) lefy-handed pitcher Gio Rojas.

This page will be updated throughout the first two rounds of the MLB Draft.

First Round

1. Chicago White Sox

2. Tampa Bay Rays

3. Minnesota Twins

4. San Francisco Giants

5. Pittsburgh Pirates

6, Kansas City Royals

7. Baltimore Orioles

8. Athletics

9. Atlanta Braves

10. Colorado Rockies

11. Washington Nationals

12. Los Angeles Angels

13. St. Louis Cardinals

14. Miami Marlins

15. Arizona Diamondbacks

16. Texas Rangers

17. Houston Astros

18. Cincinnati Reds

19. Cleveland Guardians

20. Boston Red Sox

21. San Diego Padres

22. Chicago Cubs

23. Seattle Mariners

25. Milwaukee Brewers

Prospect Promotion Incentive picks

26. Atlanta Braves

27. New York Mets

28. Houston Astros

Competitive Balance Round A

29. San Francisco Giants

30. Kansas City Royals

31. Arizona Diamondbacks

32. St. Louis Cardinals

33. Tampa Bay Rays

34. Chicago White Sox

35. New York Tankees

36. Philadelphia Phillies

37. Colorado Rockies

Second Round

38. Colorado Rockies

39. Toronto Blue Jays

40. Los Angeles Dodgers

41. Chicago White Sox

42. Washington Nationals

43. Minnesota Twins

44. Pittsburgh Pirates

45. Los Angeles Angels

46. Baltimore Orioles

47. Athletics

48. Atlanta Braves

49. Tampa Bay Rays

50. St. Louis Cardinals

51. Pittsburgh Pirates

52. Miami Marlins

53. Arizona Diamondbacks

54. Texas Rangers

55. San Francisco Giants

56. Kansas City Royals

57. Houston Astros

58. Cincinnati Reds

59. Cleveland Guardians

60. San Diego Padres

61. Detroit Tigers

62. Chicago Cubs

63. New York Yankees

64. Philadelphia Phillies

65. Seattle Mariners

66. Milwaukee Brewers

Competitive Balance Round B

67. Boston Red Sox

68. St. Louis Cardinals

69. Detroit Tigers

70. Cincinnati Reds

71. Miami Marlins

72. St. Louis Cardinals

73. Athletics

74. Minnesota Twins

Compensation picks

75. Chicago Cubs

High School On SI will continue with third round and Sunday roundups throughout the weekend.