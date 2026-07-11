MLB Draft 2026 Live Updates With Analysis of Every High School Prospect, First and Second Round
The 2026 MLB Draft begins on Saturday with the first, second and third rounds. Many teams will select high school prospects from around the country, and High School On SI will provide analysis and scouting reports of each high schooler selected.
Sports Illustrated's recent mock draft predicted that four high school prospects will be selected in the top 10. Fort Worth Christian (TX) shortstop Grady Emerson might be the top pick in the draft. He is MLB.com's top prospect of 2026.
Gulliver Prep's (FL) Jacob Lombard, another shortstop, is the No. 2 high school prospect on MLB.com's list, and he is No. 5 overall. He is right above Oak Grove (MS) outfielder Eric Booth Jr. and Stoneman Douglas (FL) lefy-handed pitcher Gio Rojas.
This page will be updated throughout the first two rounds of the MLB Draft.
First Round
1. Chicago White Sox
2. Tampa Bay Rays
3. Minnesota Twins
4. San Francisco Giants
5. Pittsburgh Pirates
6, Kansas City Royals
7. Baltimore Orioles
8. Athletics
9. Atlanta Braves
10. Colorado Rockies
11. Washington Nationals
12. Los Angeles Angels
13. St. Louis Cardinals
14. Miami Marlins
15. Arizona Diamondbacks
16. Texas Rangers
17. Houston Astros
18. Cincinnati Reds
19. Cleveland Guardians
20. Boston Red Sox
21. San Diego Padres
22. Chicago Cubs
23. Seattle Mariners
25. Milwaukee Brewers
Prospect Promotion Incentive picks
26. Atlanta Braves
27. New York Mets
28. Houston Astros
Competitive Balance Round A
29. San Francisco Giants
30. Kansas City Royals
31. Arizona Diamondbacks
32. St. Louis Cardinals
33. Tampa Bay Rays
34. Chicago White Sox
35. New York Tankees
36. Philadelphia Phillies
37. Colorado Rockies
Second Round
38. Colorado Rockies
39. Toronto Blue Jays
40. Los Angeles Dodgers
41. Chicago White Sox
42. Washington Nationals
43. Minnesota Twins
44. Pittsburgh Pirates
45. Los Angeles Angels
46. Baltimore Orioles
47. Athletics
48. Atlanta Braves
49. Tampa Bay Rays
50. St. Louis Cardinals
51. Pittsburgh Pirates
52. Miami Marlins
53. Arizona Diamondbacks
54. Texas Rangers
55. San Francisco Giants
56. Kansas City Royals
57. Houston Astros
58. Cincinnati Reds
59. Cleveland Guardians
60. San Diego Padres
61. Detroit Tigers
62. Chicago Cubs
63. New York Yankees
64. Philadelphia Phillies
65. Seattle Mariners
66. Milwaukee Brewers
Competitive Balance Round B
67. Boston Red Sox
68. St. Louis Cardinals
69. Detroit Tigers
70. Cincinnati Reds
71. Miami Marlins
72. St. Louis Cardinals
73. Athletics
74. Minnesota Twins
Compensation picks
75. Chicago Cubs
High School On SI will continue with third round and Sunday roundups throughout the weekend.
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917