Complete List of High School Baseball Stars Drafted on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft
More than 30 high school prospects were selected during the first day of the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Here’s where each former high school players went in the first few rounds of the draft:
First Round
Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Oklahoma)
MLB Team: Washington Nationals
Pick No. Overall: 1
Ethan Holliday, 3B, Stillwater HS (Okla.)
MLB Team: Colorado Rockies
Pick No. Overall: 4
Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (California)
MLB Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Pick No. Overall: 6
JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (Mississippi)
MLB Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Pick No. Overall: 8
Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (Alabama)
MLB Team: Cincinnati Reds
Pick No. Overall: 9
Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Chicago White Sox
Pick No. Overall: 10
Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Texas Rangers
Pick No. Overall: 12
Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (Georgia)
MLB Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Pick No. Overall: 14
Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (Texas)
MLB Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Pick No. Overall: 18
Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (Washington)
MLB Team: Houston Astros
Pick No. Overall: 21
Tate Southisene, SS, Basic HS (Nevada)
MLB Team: Atlanta Braves
Pick No. Overall: 22
Sean Gamble, 2B, IMG Academy HS (Florida)
MLB Team: Kansas City Royals
Pick No. Overall: 23
Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (Fla.)
MLB Team: Detroit Tigers
Pick No. Overall: 24
Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset HS (Oregon)
MLB Team: San Diego Padres
Pick No. Overall: 25
Josh Hammond, 3B, Wesleyan Christian HS (North Carolina)
MLB Team: Royals
Pick No. Overall: 28
Brady Ebel, 3B, Corona HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 32
Competitive Balance Round A
Michael Oliveto, C, Hauppauge HS (New York)
MLB Team: Tigers
Pick No. Overall: 34
Slater de Brun, CF, Summit HS (Ore.)
MLB Team: Baltimore Orioles
Pick No. Overall: 37
Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (Ga.)
MLB Team: New York Yankees
Pick No. Overall: 39
Second Round
Jaden Fauske, OF, Nazareth Academy (Illinois)
MLB Team: White Sox
Pick No. Overall: 44
Angel Cervantes P, Warren HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Pirates
Pick No. Overall: 50
Aaron Watson P, Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.)
MLB Team: Reds
Pick No. Overall: 51
Cooper Flemming SS, Ganesha HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Rays
Pick No. Overall: 53
Quentin Young SS, Oaks Christian HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Minnesota Twins
Pick No. Overall: 54
Ryan Mitchell OF, Houston HS (Tennessee)
MLB Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Pick No. Overall: 55
Nick Becker SS, Don Bosco Prep HS (New Jersey)
MLB Team: Seattle Mariners
Pick No. Overall: 57
Competitive Balance Round B
Dean Moss, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
MLB Team: Rays
Pick No. Overall: 67
Frank Cairone, LHP, Delsea Regional HS (N.J.)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 68
Will Hynes, RHP, Lorne Park Secondary School (Ontario, Canada)
MLB Team: Cleveland Guardians
Pick No. Overall: 70
Third Round
Johnny Slawinski, LHP, Lyndon B. Johnson HS (Texas)
MLB Team: Los Angeles Angels
Pick No. Overall: 79
Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union Attendance Center (Miss.)
MLB Team: Nationals
Pick No. Overall: 80
Josh Owens, SS/RHP, Providence Academy (Tenn.)
MLB Team: Rangers
Pick No. Overall: 84
Taitn Gray, C, Dallas Center-Grimes (Iowa)
MLB Team: Rays
Pick No. Overall: 86
Cameron Millar, RHP, Alhambra HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Royals
Pick No. Overall: 97
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App