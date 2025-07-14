High School

Complete List of High School Baseball Stars Drafted on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft

16 former high school players were drafted in the first round

Ethan Holliday of Stillwater HS (Okla.), son of former MLB star Matt Holliday, was selected fourth overall by the Colorado Rockies in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.
More than 30 high school prospects were selected during the first day of the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Here’s where each former high school players went in the first few rounds of the draft: 

First Round

Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Oklahoma)

MLB Team: Washington Nationals

Pick No. Overall: 1

Ethan Holliday, 3B, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

MLB Team: Colorado Rockies

Pick No. Overall: 4

Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (California)

MLB Team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Pick No. Overall: 6

JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (Mississippi)

MLB Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Pick No. Overall: 8

Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (Alabama)

MLB Team: Cincinnati Reds

Pick No. Overall: 9

Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Chicago White Sox

Pick No. Overall: 10

Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Texas Rangers

Pick No. Overall: 12

Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (Georgia)

MLB Team: Tampa Bay Rays

Pick No. Overall: 14

Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (Texas)

MLB Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Pick No. Overall: 18

Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (Washington)

MLB Team: Houston Astros

Pick No. Overall: 21

Tate Southisene, SS, Basic HS (Nevada)

MLB Team: Atlanta Braves

Pick No. Overall: 22

Sean Gamble, 2B, IMG Academy HS (Florida)

MLB Team: Kansas City Royals

Pick No. Overall: 23

Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (Fla.)

MLB Team: Detroit Tigers

Pick No. Overall: 24

Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset HS (Oregon)

MLB Team: San Diego Padres

Pick No. Overall: 25

Josh Hammond, 3B, Wesleyan Christian HS (North Carolina)

MLB Team: Royals

Pick No. Overall: 28

Brady Ebel, 3B, Corona HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 32

Competitive Balance Round A

Michael Oliveto, C, Hauppauge HS (New York)

MLB Team: Tigers

Pick No. Overall: 34

Slater de Brun, CF, Summit HS (Ore.)

MLB Team: Baltimore Orioles

Pick No. Overall: 37

Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (Ga.)

MLB Team: New York Yankees

Pick No. Overall: 39

Second Round

Jaden Fauske, OF, Nazareth Academy (Illinois)

MLB Team: White Sox

Pick No. Overall: 44

Angel Cervantes P, Warren HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Pirates

Pick No. Overall: 50

Aaron Watson P, Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.)

MLB Team: Reds

Pick No. Overall: 51

Cooper Flemming SS, Ganesha HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Rays

Pick No. Overall: 53

Quentin Young SS, Oaks Christian HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Minnesota Twins

Pick No. Overall: 54

Ryan Mitchell OF, Houston HS (Tennessee)

MLB Team: St. Louis Cardinals

Pick No. Overall: 55

Nick Becker SS, Don Bosco Prep HS (New Jersey)

MLB Team: Seattle Mariners

Pick No. Overall: 57

Competitive Balance Round B

Dean Moss, OF, IMG Academy (Fla.)

MLB Team: Rays

Pick No. Overall: 67

Frank Cairone, LHP, Delsea Regional HS (N.J.)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 68

Will Hynes, RHP, Lorne Park Secondary School (Ontario, Canada)

MLB Team: Cleveland Guardians

Pick No. Overall: 70

Third Round

Johnny Slawinski, LHP, Lyndon B. Johnson HS (Texas)

MLB Team: Los Angeles Angels

Pick No. Overall: 79

Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union Attendance Center (Miss.)

MLB Team: Nationals

Pick No. Overall: 80

Josh Owens, SS/RHP, Providence Academy (Tenn.)

MLB Team: Rangers

Pick No. Overall: 84

Taitn Gray, C, Dallas Center-Grimes (Iowa)

MLB Team: Rays

Pick No. Overall: 86

Cameron Millar, RHP, Alhambra HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Royals

Pick No. Overall: 97

