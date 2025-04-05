High school phenom Xavian Lee enters transfer portal
With the new possibility of NIL deals, the transfer portal has opened up, and it is the perfect opportunity for players like boys high school basketball legend Xavian Lee to capitalize.
Lee was a three star recruit coming out of high school and committed to Princeton University, one of the top Ivy Leagues in the world after playing for Perkiomen school in Canada. Now after three years playing at Princeton, he has gained a large following on social media and has decided to enter the transfer portal.
In his career playing for the Tigers, Lee brought things to the team that no one else ever has.
To list a few, he is the only player to ever record a triple double for the program, he has the most assists in one season at 165, the 8th most points in a season at 507, and many more.
Last season, Lee averaged 16.9 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, and 5.5 assists per game.
Now going into his senior year of college, Lee will look for a new opportunity elsewhere, and will likely use his popularity online to leverage himself into a better school.
In high school Lee was a standout guard for Perkiomen High School. He shared the court with NBA player Ryan Dunn, who is now on the Phoenix Suns, and current Florida Gator starter Thomas Haugh. Lee averaged 17.4 ppg and 4.7 apg in his lone year with Perkiomen.
Alongside both those players he led the school to their first ever state title appearance. The extremely talented guard will now enter the transfer portal and look for a new opportunity as he figures out if he will declare for the NBA draft or take a different route.
