Insane Game Winner in First Game of OTE Finals
The late-game heroics of the YNG Dreamerz were enough to go up 1-0 in the championship series of the Overtime Elite high school finals. This game, filled with incredible talent, was jam-packed with moments you wouldn't want to miss.
It started with OTE MVP Eli Ellis trash-talking the other team. After multiple three-pointers, he took it upon himself to light a fire in himself and his team. The City Reapers heard this trash talk and took it one step further, leading to an ejection of Micah Tucker after he elbowed YNG Dreamerz guard Isaac Ellis. From there on out, we knew we were in store for a good game.
Despite all the madness, the City Reapers were up by seven points going into the fourth quarter but couldn't hold onto the lead. As the final seconds of the game were approaching, an incredible fourth quarter was coming to an end, and one team had to pull away. The City Reapers were down by 2, and a corner three with 14 seconds left in the game by four-star recruit Kole Grandison was enough to put them up one.
The YNG Dreamerz were battling to go down 0-1 in the first game of the series, and in the final seconds of the game, it was Taj Walters hitting a deep three-pointer to put his team up 93-91. The Reapers could not convert in the final seconds after their timeout, leaving them in the hole going into the rest of the series.
Despite the loss, the City Reapers proved to be able to compete against the number one team in the league. Arkansas commit Meleek Thomas had an outstanding game, leading his team with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Before being ejected, Tucker chipped in with 15 points and led their team in assists with 4 in just 16 minutes.
In the victory, once again, it was Eli Ellis leading his team with 29 points on 50% shooting from the field. Jiaden Haynes chipped in 20 as well, while Taj Walter had 16 points, 9 rebounds, and the eventual game-winner.
The two teams will continue to hash it out as the Dreamerz will look to prevent the Reapers from claiming back-to-back OTE titles.