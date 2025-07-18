Georgia Commit Ready for One Final Run with Cartersville High
Brady Marchese is a 4-star wideout and 2026 standout from Cartersville High School (GA).
One Last Ride at Cartersville
This will be his final high school football season to give it everything he has before going off to the next level. For most seniors, the years of hard work are often built up for every moment of a senior year. For Marchese, it's more than just the game aspect of things, it's who Friday nights are shared with.
"I am looking forward to making one last run with my teammates and coaches," Marchese said. "I have truly loved playing for Cartersville. The community is awesome and really supports and loves the Canes."
Big Goals: Team Titles and Personal Records
There are always High expectations at programs like Cartersville. There is always a sense of competing for a championship and nothing less. The team goal is clear and as an individual, as impactful as Marchese is for his team, he has high expectations and goals set out for himself as well.
"Our expectations as a team are to win a state championship. My individual goals are to set a school record for receiving yards in a season and to get better every day," he said.
Being an Impact Player
Being a major piece to a team requires a lot. It requires a handful of strengths that set one apart from their competition.
"I think my aggressive style of play, toughness and speed is what makes me stand out as a football player."
On Friday nights, Marchese brings a ton of grit and energy to the gridiron, and he plays with that motor at all times. These things can only benefit him at the next level. Playing at a high level in Georgia high school football is something Marchese can carry into the next level, knowing how much preparation it requires week in and week out versus big time opponents.
Why Marchese Committed to Georgia
Marchese talked about his reason for committing to the Georgia and what it means to be able to play for the SEC powerhouse.
"I have grown up wanting to play for the Dawgs," Marchese said. "I love how they compete for a National Championship every season and i want to play against the best players in the country."
His worth ethic and desire to compete against the best always shows on Friday nights.
Work Isn’t Finished Just Yet
Just because Marchese has accomplished one of his biggest goals, he isn't satisfied just to have committed to the Dawgs. He knows there is a lot of work to be done and he is focused on winning a state championship in his final high school campaign.
"It means a lot to be able to commit to a program like Georgia. It means I have met one of my goals but the job isn't finished," Marchese said. "I plan to work as hard as I can this off-season and this coming season to be as ready as I can to compete to get on the field as a freshman at Georgia."
Leave a Legacy Beyond the State Sheet
As great as Marchese has been in his high school tenure so far, he expects to leave a footprint on the Cartersville program that will last well beyond when he moves on from high school to college.
"When my high school career is over, I want to be remembered as the toughest player on the field and a great teammate and someone that always gave everything he had on every play."
Brady Marchese will have one more chance to heighten the impact that he has already had on the Purple Hurricane program in Cartersville. One thing is for certain is, the underclassman can learn a lot from the 4-star UGA commit.
Mark Your Calendar: August 15 vs. Columbia
Marchese will be a major piece in the Cartersville offense this fall, and you can catch him in action at Weinman Stadium on August 15, 2025, versus Columbia. Kick off will be at 7:30pm.