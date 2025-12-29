SI

Wrexham Hit Championship Milestone With Impressive Win to End 2025

The Red Dragons are within striking distance of the Championship playoff spots.

Amanda Langell

Nathan Broadhead (left) got Wrexham on the scoresheet just before half-time.
Nathan Broadhead (left) got Wrexham on the scoresheet just before half-time. / Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham capped off another historic year with a 2–1 win over Preston North End on Monday evening to surge up the Championship standings.

Three days after a wild Boxing Day victory over Sheffield United, the Red Dragons were back in action at the STōK Cae Ras, hoping to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time this season. Much to the delight of the home crowd, Phil Parkinson’s men did just that, largely thanks to a great performance from Nathan Broadhead.

The Welshman headed home his side’s opening goal in the 39th minute to give Wrexham a one-goal cushion over Preston, who came into the fixture in fifth place. Then, Ollie Rathbone bagged a goal just seven minutes after coming off the bench in the second half to put the hosts up 2–0.

Alfie Devine pulled one back for the visitors in the 84th minute, but the Red Dragons hunkered down and closed out the game to claim three points, ending 2025 in style. Now Wrexham can finally say they won two consecutive games in the Championship under Parkinson, a feat that took nearly five months.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship After 24 Games

Wrexham
Wrexham sit 11th in the Championship standings. / Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Place

Team

Points

Game Played

1

Coventry

51

24

2

Middlesbrough

43

24

3

Ipswich Town

41

24

4

Hull City

41

24

5

Millwall

39

24

6

Watford

38

24

7

Preston

37

24

8

Bristol City

36

24

9

QPR

35

24

10

Stoke City

34

24

11

Wrexham

34

24

12

Leicester City

34

24

13

Southampton

32

24

14

Derby County

32

24

15

Birmingham

31

24

Wrexham’s victory over Preston took the club to 11th in the Championship standings. Despite only winning eight games so far in 2025–26, the Welsh outfit are a mere four points off the playoff spots.

Should Parkinson’s men ride their momentum into the new year and string together a few more wins, they will crack the top 10 and take a giant step toward their goal of becoming the first team to ever secure four consecutive promotions in England’s top five football divisions.

Before they can start dreaming of playing in the Premier League, though, the Red Dragons must first secure their place in the Championship playoff, something they can only do if they grind out results week in and week out in the second half of the season.

Next up for Wrexham is a trip to Ewood Park on New Year’s Day to take on a struggling Blackburn Rovers side. Three points from Thursday’s match would bookend a massively successful holiday run for the oldest club in Wales.

Published
Amanda Langell
