Kansas Basketball Offers Four-Star Forward Trent Perry
Trent Perry, one of the best two-way wings in the nation - has been offered by the Kansas Jayhawks. The 6-foot-5 forward is currently the 77th ranked prospect in the country per ESPN's Top-100 player rankings for the Class of 2026. 247Sports lists him at #113 in their composite ranking and Rivals industry ranking has him at #110.
Perry's Strong Frame and Athleticism Stand Out
I've seen Perry play a dozen games in total between EYBL play and during the prep school season. The first thing that stands out is his strong frame - having broad shoulders and a strong lower body which results in the second eye-catching trait: raw athleticism. Being known for putting on a dunk show in warmups, the 185-pound power wing can jump out of the gym and please the crowd before the game even starts.
Perry Supplies Instant Energy at Any Point in the Contest
What leads me to believe that he'll have a successful college career and beyond is that he can get subbed into the game at any point and fly around the court on defense, generating deflections, steals, blocks and rebounds. Before even mentioning his impact on the offensive end, it's very rare in today's grassroots basketball culture that a prospect plays this hard without needing to force a shot on offense for their own good.
There's no doubt that his jump-shot is a work in progress. He gets most of his buckets by simply bullying weaker players on straight line drives. Other than scoring via offensive rebound put-backs, he loves to jump passing lanes for breakaway transition dunks which is what he's known for at this point in his career. He can also slip behind defenses to catch lobs from high-level guards.
Current Recruitment
With college recruitment being a very fluid situation in today's NIL landscape, where visits can change by the day - this report by Joe Tipton of On3 was shared on July 2nd. As of today, Perry has visited both TCU and Maryland so far. Other schools he seems to intend on visiting include: Texas A&M, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Sacramento State. Obviously, receiving a Kansas offer may affect his interest.