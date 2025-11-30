Top 25 National Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Nov. 30, 2025
With the season starting or around the corner in some states, here’s the initial release of our national rankings.
1. Link Academy (Branson, MO)
Record: 4-0
Next Up: McEachern (Powder Springs, GA)
Season Outlook: The Link Academy Lions enter their fifth season as a program and have grown into a national power. Tucked away in Branson, MO you’ll find some of the best young prospects in the country. Leading the way is Oregon signee Tahj Ariza (son of Trevor). 7’1 Michigan State signee Ethan Taylor anchors the defense. Rounding out a loaded roster is Gonzaga signee Luca Foster, Michigan State signee Carlos Medlock Jr, and Mississippi State signee Tristan Reed.
2. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX)
Record: 6-0
Next Up: The Bash Tournament in Columbia, SC
Season Outlook: Dynamic Prep out of Dallas will feature the top player in the 2027 class. Marcus Spears Jr. is a 6’8 hybrid forward who shows obvious NBA potential. He’ll be paired alongside fellow junior David Baliraine and Texas Tech signee Dakari Spear. This team has all the pieces to rise up these rankings.
3. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Record: 6-1
Next Up: The Rock (Gainsville, FL)
Season Outlook: Prolific Prep features one of their best rosters ever in an inaugural season in their new home. They’ve made the move from Napa, CA to Fort Lauderdale, FL. Caleb Holt, Bruce Branch III, and Davion Adkins make up an elite senior class. Nasir Anderson runs the show and is considered the top point guard in the 2027 class. Lastly, 2029 prospect Draydne McDaniel is widely considered one of, if not, the best player in the freshman class.
4. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ)
Record: 3-0
Next Up: Phoenix Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
Season Outlook: Bella Vista has built a strong program full of prospects hailing from Canada. Amongst them are Miles Sadler, Vaughn Karvala, and Paul Osaruyi. The 6’10 Osaruyi is an elite athlete who shows shot blocking ability matched by few nationwide. The ultimate anchor to any defense. Liam Mitakaro is a 2028 who has gained a lot of attention early in the process.
5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Record: 5-1
Next Up: Sarasota (Sarasota, FL)
Season Outlook: IMG simply reloads their roster each and every year. Cole Cloer is one of the best two-way wing prospects in the nation. The 6’7 North Carolina native is headed to play for Will Wade at North Carolina State. Chase Foster and Ralph Scott hold down the wings. Trey Beamer is set to run the show. This team also features two seven foot centers in the sophomore class. Bamba Touray is the top prospect in the country on some recruiting services. 7’2 Dylan Betts moves in from Cherry Creek, CO.
6. Southeastern Prep (Orlando, FL)
Record: 14-2
Next Up: West Oaks Academy (Orlando, FL)
Season Outlook: Former Duncanville head coach David Peavy is in charge at Southeastern Prep in Orlando. They’re expected to become a national program under his leadership. Jaxon Richardson will be his senior star. His 2027 class is widely considered the best in the country. 7’0 Obinna Ekezie and 6’10 CJ Roser are top five prospects in the country. Beckham Black is their point guard and brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.
7. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN)
Record: 6-0
Next Up: DePaul (Chicago, IL)
Season Outlook: La Lumiere brought in a handful of transfers that will push them towards national championship contention. Jonathan Sanderson and Jacob Webber are two names to know. Webber, a Purdue signee, brings pro-level shooting ability & range to the floor. Devin Cleveland made the move from Kenwood (IL) following a tremendous sophomore campaign. He’s a nationally ranked point guard. In the frontcourt Ferlandes Wright anchors the defense. He made an early commitment to Louisville.
8. Spire Academy (Geneva, OH)
Record: 2-1
Next Up: Warrensville Heights (Warrensville Heights, OH)
Season Outlook: Kevin Boyle is out at Monteverde and in at Spire Academy. Widely considered the best prep coach in the country, he has built a talented roster in his first season. 6’8 Alex Constanza is headed to Georgetown following this season. Tarris Bouie is a rangy 6’6 wing who will fit perfectly with Nate Oats at Alabama. Aiden Derkack and Collin Ross are two other highly ranked prospects in the lineup.
9. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY)
Record: 0-0
Next Up: Chaminade (Mineola, NY)
Season Outlook: Long Island Lutheran has grown into the co-powerhouse program in the greater New York area alongside another team on this list. This is a much anticipated season for the team. Dylan Mingo is a player who some consider the best guard in the country. He’ll be accompanied by Kayden Allen, a 6'5 guard headed to Cincinnati. 6’8 junior Moussa Kamissoko is a 5-star prospect with enormous upside. Jamaal McKnight Jr. rounds out one of the best backcourts in the country.
10. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: PHH Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
Season Outlook: Arizona Compass was a program who started the trend of prep schools flooding Phoenix. This year will be a new look team led by Kaden House who is headed to play for Buzz Williams at Maryland. Quincy Wadley and Kalek House are two others that make a major impact on the game. Junior wing Demarcus Henry has steadily risen up the national rankings as well.
11. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH)
Record: 8-0
Next Up: Rivers School (Weston, MA)
Season Outlook: Brewster is one of the more historic programs in the entire country. Wolfeboro, NH has been home to some elite prospects, tough play, and excellent coaching over the years. This year the team will be built around Darien Moore, a 6'2 combo guard headed to Seton Hall. Antonio Pemberton is a junior who could emerge as one of the best players in his class nationally. Markus Kerr and Kevin Wheatley Jr. are two other prospects of note.
12. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA)
Record: 1-0
Next Up: Westfield (Chantilly, VA)
Season Outlook: Paul VI has become recognized as the top program in the DMV as of late. Jordan Smith is their star. A unanimous Top 5 player in the country who has blue blood programs pursuing him. The emergence of young players on the roster will be what determines their ceiling on a national level.
13. Wheeler (Marietta, GA)
Record: 3-0
Next Up: The Rock (Gainsville, FL)
Season Outlook:
Wheeler has been one of the strongest programs in Georgia since NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown graduated in 2015. Their newest star is UCONN signee Colben Landrew. He’s a 6’6, 230lb wing who brings athleticism and power to the floor. Kevin Savage brings the team together with elite point guard play.
14. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)
Record: 9-1
Next Up: Faith Family (Dallas, TX)
Season Outlook: Mouth of Wilson has been home to numerous pros and one of the best programs in the country since 2000. Ethan Mgbako, a Vanderbilt signee, is one of their go-to players. Ohio State commit LJ Smith will add athleticism & feel in the backcourt. Janon Singh is a 6’6 wing who also provides versatility. This is a deep group.
15. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)
Record: 4-0
Next Up: St. Paul (Santa Fe Springs, CA)
Season Outlook: Sierra Canyon will feature one of the best one-two punches in the country this season. Brandon McCoy and Maximo Adams will be a dynamic duo. They provide unlimited options on the offensive end and create mismatches. The CIF Southern Section favorites heading into the new season.
16. Tennessee Collegiate (Memphis, TN)
Record: 6-1
Next Up: Dream City Christian (Phoenix, AZ)
Season Outlook: This squad made a statement in Dallas during Thanksgiving week defeating Prolific Prep. Mason Williams, son of former NBA player Mo Williams, is one of their best players. Josiah Sanders is a top wing out of North Carolina. The Spartans are creating plenty of early season intrigue.
17. Faith Family (Dallas TX)
Record: 6-2
Next Up: St. Raymond (Bronx, NY)
Season Outlook: Faith Family has grown into a premier program that has held a spot on rankings like this for a number of seasons. Gavin and Gallagher Placide are twins headed to Wake Forest. Running the show will be point guard Cam Lomax who is headed to SMU. Xavier Young is the player who could become a household name this season. He’s a 6’10 sophomore with unlimited potential. Josiah Rose is another prospect of note. The entire starting five is headed to or projected to play high-major in college.
18. Montverde (Montverde, FL)
Record: 0-2
Next Up: Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT)
Season Outlook: Montverde will look far different with new coach Steve Turner. He’s highly accomplished and built a premier program at Gonzaga (DC) over the past few years. Entering the national prep scene will be different but few are more prepared. His first team will be led by Joe Philon, Hayden Hodge, and Kevin Thomas. All three are high-major seniors. 6’10 junior Lincoln Cosby will be key to their success.
19. Columbus (Miami, FL)
Record: 4-1
Next Up: Divine Savior Academy (Missouri City, TX)
Season Outlook: Columbus will be looking to replace a lot of production during this season’. Caleb Gaskins is a hometown kid set to play for the Hurricanes following this season. Felipe Quinones and Cello Jackson round out a dynamic senior class. This will be the first look at this team minus the Boozer twins in four years.
20. The Villages Charter (The Villages, FL)
Record: 2-1
Next Up: Pine Ridge (Deltona, FL)
Season Outlook: Villages Charter is gaining momentum as one of the best programs in the southeast. Herley Brutus will lead the charge before heading to LSU. Junior point guard Aaron Britt is coming off a strong summer playing for alum, Tre Mann, and his grassroots organization. Jomar Bernard and nationally ranked 2029 Miles Simpson fill out a loaded starting five.
21. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY)
Record: 0-1
Next Up: Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, NY)
Season Outlook: Stepinac has a case for being the best traditional, non-prep based program on this list. Prospects such as Jasiah Jervis, Darius Ratliff, and Adonis Ratliff give them a chance to compete against any team in the country. Their schedule features games vs. Paul IV and Montverde in December.
22. Millennium (Goodyear, AZ)
Record: 3-1
Next Up: Corona del Sol (Tempe, AZ)
Season Outlook: Arizona and Tommy Lloyd are getting a special talent in the form of Cameron Holmes. He’s one of the best wing prospects in the country. At Millennium he’s paired with Adan Diggs who has proved to be one of the brightest young talents in the 2028 class. These two will create mismatches on a nightly basis in Phoenix.
23. Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: Highland Christian (Miami, FL)
Season Outlook: Calvary Christian is a yearly contender in Florida. This year they’ll be led by a do-it-all wing in Collin Paul. Cayden Daughtery is another player leading the charge. He’s a 6’0 junior who had a tremendous summer and holds offers from some of the best college programs in the country. Alongside these two are senior captain Kenneth Francis and 6’11 post prospect Chaunce Stewart.
24. Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Zephyrhills, FL)
Record: 6-0
Next Up: Elite Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Season Outlook: Zephyrhills is a team who brought in a handful of transfers and has started the season strong. Zach Reynolds is a respected coach and mentor in the area which is why many of his players made the move. For them it all starts with 6’9 Mizzou signee Toni Bryant in the middle. Surrounding him is Austin Peay bound Treymaine Belanger and 6’9 post Alex Davis.
25. Principia (St. Louis, MO)
Record: 0-0
Next Up: Inglewood (Inglewood, CA)
Season Outlook: Principia returns as the best team in Missouri. The Panthers will play a national schedule which includes trips to City of Palms, Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, and Quincy Shootout. 6’4 Wake Forest signee Quentin Coleman has proven he’s one of the best guards in the country. Gassim Toure, Sekou Cisse, Wyatt Slay, and Kingston Money all hold multiple division one offers in the 2027 class.