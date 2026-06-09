Takeaways from USA’s Silver Medal Performance at U-18 Men’s AmeriCup

USA Basketball displayed an impressive level of dominance at the FIBA U-18 Men’s AmeriCup in Mexico last week.

Between pool play and the 102-56 semifinals win over Brazil on Saturday, the Americans’ average margin of victory was +38.8 a game.

Team USA, however, saw that run come to a screeching halt when they fell 67-65 to Canada in the gold medal game on Sunday. It’s USA’s second silver medal in U-18 history and the first since 2008.

Here are three takeaways from USA’s performance at the 2026 AmeriCup (plus two takeaways from Canada’s gold medal victory):

Quentin Coleman puts up consistent numbers

Coleman, an Illinois men’s basketball signee, recorded a double-double in three of USA’s five AmeriCup games. He also had 10-or-more rebounds in each of the five games.

The St. Louis native’s best game was in USA’s 84-62 win over Brazil in pool play last Thursday, when he finished with 15 points, 12 boards and two steals.

Coleman, the 2025-26 Gatorade Missouri Basketball Player of the Year, finished the tournament averaging 11.2 points and a team-leading 11.4 rebounds per game.

USA’s defense by the numbers

Aside from giving up 67 points in the gold medal game, the Americans’ defense allowed 62-or-fewer points in four contests.

Team USA tallied 51 steals at the AmeriCup, which is good for 10.2 average a game, 28 blocks (5.6 average per game) and 33.8 defensive rebounds a game.

Colben Landrew’s semifinal performance versus Brazil

Landrew put together an impressive shooting performance against Brazil on Saturday. The UConn signee scored 18 points after he shot 57% from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and 4-of-5 from three-point range.

The MaxPrep and Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for Team USA.

Canada on both sides of the court

The Canadians scored 100-or-more points in four games at the AmeriCup. On defense, Team Canada allowed 51-or-fewer points in four games.

Team Canada also averaged 33.8 defensive rebounds, 10.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game.

Team Canada’s MVP

Javion Tyndale, a 4-star guard out of Montverde Academy (FL), was Team Canada’s Most Valuable Player in the gold medal game.

A Mississauga, Ontario native, had 19 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals on Sunday. Tyndale averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals a game for Canada.

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