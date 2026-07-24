Top Iowa High School Boys Basketball Player Staying In-State

One of the top uncommitted Iowa high school boys basketball players within the state has made his college decision.

Des Moines Roosevelt High School senior-to-be Charlie King will head off to Cedar Falls to join Northern Iowa. He also plays for Kingdom Hoops, one of the top programs in Iowa.

“110% committed!!!” King posted on X (formerly known as Twitter.

Charlie King Has Been Key Fixture For Des Moines Roosevelt For Three Years

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard picked up an official offer from the Panthers back in late July from new head coach Kyle Green. He also holds offers from North Dakota and South Dakota State in recent weeks.

As a junior, King posted 20.1 points per game and nine rebounds, adding three rebounds and 2.6 steals. He shot 51 percent from the field and over 33 percent from the 3-point line. During his sophomore campaign, he posted 17 points and seven rebounds with two steals.

King also averaged double figures per game during his freshman season competing at Class 4A, adding 6.4 rebounds, nearly two steals and just under two assists a night.

Green, who returned to Northern Iowa to replace Ben Jacobson after working under TJ Otzelberger at Iowa State for a number of years, added several key in-state recruits in his first recruiting class in 2026.

Cedar Falls standouts Will Gerdes and Jaydon Kimbrough , who led the Tigers to the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Basketball Tournament championship this past year, are among the newcomers.

Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Headed To Northern Iowa

Bryce Beachem, a two-way standout for Johnston High School, has committed to play football at Northern Iowa.

Beachem caught 12 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown, averaging almost 22 yards per reception for the Dragons. He had 19 tackles on defense with an interception.

“I am very blessed and grateful to announce I’ve COMMITTED to the University of Northern Iowa!” Beachem posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m forever grateful to all the coaches and teammates for pushing me and believing in me. Go Panthers, Let’s work!”

I am very blessed and grateful to announce I’ve COMMITTED to the University Of Northern Iowa! I’m forever grateful to all the coaches and teammates for pushing me and believing in me. Go Panthers, Let’s work! @UNIFootball @tstepsis @Coach_JohnsonJ pic.twitter.com/6JEKDHXOST — Bryce Beachem (2027 ATH) (@BeachemBryce) July 23, 2026

Johnston will be one of the top teams in Class 5A this coming fall, as they return Beachem, starting quarterback Trevin Helming and leading rusher Emri Jones.

Helming had 20 touchdown passes a year ago and Jones ran for over 800 yards with 11 touchdowns. Henry Clevenger and Kanaan Reinders are also key players coming back from an eight-win team that High School On SI Iowa has ranked sixth in the preseason poll.