Third Cedar Falls Boys Basketball Player Commits To Division I Program

Will Gerdes and Jaydon Kimbrough are both headed to the University of Northern Iowa after helping the Cedar Falls boys basketball team win the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association state championship this past winter.

Now, a third member of the starting lineup has made his commitment known.

Leyton Wolf will head to Illinois State University from the Tiger program. Wolf made his announcement official on social media.

“Roll Birds,” Wolf posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in making his announcement.

Leyton Wolf 'The Epitome Of Taking Whatever Role Is Needed Game By Game'

The Murray Elite Basketball X account noted that Wolf is “the epitome of taking whatever role is needed game by game to impact winning in a major way because that’s all he cares about.

So happy for our guy @WolfLeyton on his commitment! Coaches always talk about starring in your role but most kids struggle in that transition. Leyton is the epitome of taking whatever role is needed game by game to impact winning in a major way because that’s all he cares… https://t.co/RzJeXIloLU — Murray Elite Basketball (@MurrayElite) April 21, 2026

“We can’t wait to see his overall game progress with a singular focus (on basketball,” the account wrote.

Future Illinois State Redbird Was Starting Quarterback For Cedar Falls Football

During his time at Cedar Falls, Wolf split his focus between multiple sports. He was the starting quarterback for the Tigers in the fall, leading them to the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs by throwing for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception on 165 pass attempts.

This past winter, Cedar Falls went unbeaten, defeating Johnston in the finals, 56-48. Wolf had 13 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals, draining a pair of 3-pointers in that championship game.

On the year, Wolf scored 195 points on 58 percent shooting from the field, adding 154 rebounds, 101 assists, 31 blocked shots and 24 steals. He was also a starter as a junior, scoring 191 points with 132 rebounds, 61 assists, 33 steals and 28 blocked shots.

Leyton Wolf's Brother Played Last Two Seasons For Illinois State

Landon Wolf, Leyton Wolf’s brother, was a redshirt senior for Illinois State this past winter, playing in all 36 games while making 15 starts in his second season with the program. Wolf started his college career at Northern Iowa.

Illinois State is led by Ryan Pedon, as he was announced as the head coach of the Redbirds in 2022 after serving as an assistant coach at Ohio State University. Illinois State went 23-13 last year, including a 12-8 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Wolf will now share the same conference with former teammates Gerdes and Kimbrough.