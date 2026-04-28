Third Cedar Falls Boys Basketball Player Commits To Division I Program
Will Gerdes and Jaydon Kimbrough are both headed to the University of Northern Iowa after helping the Cedar Falls boys basketball team win the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association state championship this past winter.
Now, a third member of the starting lineup has made his commitment known.
Leyton Wolf will head to Illinois State University from the Tiger program. Wolf made his announcement official on social media.
“Roll Birds,” Wolf posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) in making his announcement.
Leyton Wolf 'The Epitome Of Taking Whatever Role Is Needed Game By Game'
The Murray Elite Basketball X account noted that Wolf is “the epitome of taking whatever role is needed game by game to impact winning in a major way because that’s all he cares about.
“We can’t wait to see his overall game progress with a singular focus (on basketball,” the account wrote.
Future Illinois State Redbird Was Starting Quarterback For Cedar Falls Football
During his time at Cedar Falls, Wolf split his focus between multiple sports. He was the starting quarterback for the Tigers in the fall, leading them to the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs by throwing for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception on 165 pass attempts.
This past winter, Cedar Falls went unbeaten, defeating Johnston in the finals, 56-48. Wolf had 13 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals, draining a pair of 3-pointers in that championship game.
On the year, Wolf scored 195 points on 58 percent shooting from the field, adding 154 rebounds, 101 assists, 31 blocked shots and 24 steals. He was also a starter as a junior, scoring 191 points with 132 rebounds, 61 assists, 33 steals and 28 blocked shots.
Leyton Wolf's Brother Played Last Two Seasons For Illinois State
Landon Wolf, Leyton Wolf’s brother, was a redshirt senior for Illinois State this past winter, playing in all 36 games while making 15 starts in his second season with the program. Wolf started his college career at Northern Iowa.
Illinois State is led by Ryan Pedon, as he was announced as the head coach of the Redbirds in 2022 after serving as an assistant coach at Ohio State University. Illinois State went 23-13 last year, including a 12-8 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Wolf will now share the same conference with former teammates Gerdes and Kimbrough.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker