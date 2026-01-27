Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Basketball Freshman of the Year?
Every season, a new wave of freshmen arrives with hype. Even fewer blow past expectations and force themselves into the national conversation before they’ve finished their first year of varsity basketball.
That’s exactly what’s happened this season.
Across the country, first-year standouts have been putting up eye-opening numbers, winning meaningful games, and proving they’re not just future stars — they’re impact players right now. From dominant scorers to elite two-way threats, this freshman class has been loaded with talent that’s already reshaping programs and turning heads at the national level.
Now it’s time to decide who stood above the rest.
Voting ends Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Cast your vote for High School on SI National Boys Basketball Freshman of the Year and weigh in on which underclassman truly separated himself from the pack. Your voice helps determine who earns one of the most prestigious national freshman honors in high school basketball.
JJ Crawford, Guard, Rainier Beach (WA)
Crawford has earned more early recognition than most freshmen on this list. He’s the son of former NBA star Jamal Crawford. Already 6-foot-4, he recently scored 32 points at the Hoophall Classic while playing a major role for nationally ranked Rainier Beach. Michigan has offered early in the process.
Bronx Ganaway, Wing, Boonville (MO)
Ganaway has drawn praise from scouts and high school coaches in Missouri. He has a unique combination of size and skill as a 6-foot-8 wing. These are traits that past Show Me State products such as Jayson Tatum and Michael Porter Jr. showed during their first high school season. The University of Missouri is 30 minutes away from Boonville. Dennis Gates and Co. offered before his freshman season.
Grant Duggins, Center, Greensboro Day School (NC)
Duggins has been dominant as a freshman drawing praise as potentially the best first-year player in North Carolina. Greensboro Day School is nationally ranked and he has been their leading scorer on numerous occasions. At 6-foot-10, he brings post scoring and touch that’s well beyond his years.
King Bacot, Guard, Petersburg (VA)
Bacot has all the tools. He’s a skilled guard who combines poise with winning intangibles. Petersburg has been one of the best public school programs in the country this season and he’s a big reason why. A strong performance at City of Palms put him on the radar. Bacot is a gifted passer.
Isaiah Rider IV, Guard, Higley (AZ)
Rider has been a star early in his career at Higley. He’s a physical lead guard who has shown great burst, body control, and instincts this season. A strong driver who can fill up the scoring column. Rider is the son of former NBA player Isaiah Rider who won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021.
Cayden Gaskins, Forward, Columbus (FL)
Gaskins is an impressive forward who can dominate games with his high level of physicality. At 6-foot-7 he’s a dynamic two-way player that dominates on the glass. He’s the future at Columbus who will look to maintain their high level of play over the next few seasons. Cayden is the younger brother of Caleb Gaskins, a 5-star Miami signee in the 2026 class.
RJ Evans, Wing, SLAM Tampa (FL)
Evans is a prototypical wing prospect who can do everything on the floor. He has the athletic ability and skill at 6-foot-5 that will immediately stand out. Evans was a standout at the Team USA mini-camp last fall and plays summer basketball with Austin Rivers’ program in Florida. Evans is one of the brightest young talents in the country.
Draydne McDaniel, Forward, Prolific Prep (FL)
McDaniel doesn’t get as many minutes as most on this list due to being at a program full of older, top-end talent. With that being said he has shined during his chances. A 6-foot-8 wing with guard skills and unusual fluidity. McDaniel is a player who could contend for the top spot nationally. Expect to see him in a feature role at Prolific Prep next season.
Will Conroy Jr, Guard, Village Christian (CA)
Few guards have the skill, poise, and confidence of Conroy in this class. Early on, he has made an impact at the varsity level. He has had numerous 30 point games putting him amongst the elite out west. Programs such as USC, Washington, and Kansas have offered early in the process.
Cadien Hudson, Wing, Mt. Bethel (GA)
Hudson is as talented of a wing prospect as you’ll see at this stage. He’s already a triple-double threat with incredible instincts for a 6-foot-6 wing. He’s capable of making plays off the bounce, as a jump shooter, and passer. Hudson is widely regarded as one of the best long-term prospects in Georgia.
