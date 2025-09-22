NXT LVL Soccer Showcase: Day 3 Results
COLONIE, N.Y – Woodstock Academy (Conn.) used a pair of penalty kick goals to put distance between themselves and Loomis Chaffee (Conn.) en route to a 4-1 victory on Sunday at the NXT LVL Soccer Showcase at Afrim's Sports Park.
Woodstock Academy entered the day ranked No. 1 in the Sports Illustrated Prep Top 15 national rankings. Loomis was No. 4. In other marquee matchups, No. 5 Northwood School (N.Y.) blanked No. 15 Pennington School (N.J.), and No. 8 Milton Academy (Mass.) defeated No. 3 Berkshire School (Mass.), with both contests ending 2-0. No. 9 Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) completed a two-game sweep at the event with a 4-1 win over Bergen Catholic (N.J.) while Suffield Academy (Conn.) defeated No. 10 Hoosac School (N.Y.) 2-1. Western Reserve and Suffield are expected to rise in this week's Prep Top 15.
With dozens of major college coaches present, Woodstock jumped on Loomis behind the play of Bermuda native Daion Swan-DeSilva. DeSilva scored the first goal and later converted a penalty kick. Richard Sarpong, Woodstock's star player from Ghana, also converted a penalty kick. Arthur Masson capped the scoring for Woodstock, which is now 4-0. Josiah Blake scored for Loomis, marking the first goal allowed by Woodstock this season.
Forty-eight teams participated in the three-day boys soccer showcase that attracted nearly 100 college coaches and featured almost every team in the Sports Illustrated National Prep School Top 15.
Here are the final day’s results:
Milton Academy (Mass.) 2, Berkshire School (Mass.) 0. Goals - MA: Charlie Pons, Emmanuel Cheyo.
Northwood School (N.Y.) 2, Pennington School (N.J.) 0. Goals - N: Hamish Riddell, Ashton Khory.
Woodstock Academy (Conn.) 4, Loomis Chaffee (Conn.) 1. Goals - WA: Daion Sawn Desilva 2, Richard Sarpong, Arthur Masson. LC: Josiah Blake.
Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) 4, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 1. Goals - WRA: Leo Chu 2, Nate Howard, Josh LeBlanc. BC: William Agans.
Suffield Academy (Conn.) 2, Hoosac School U19 (N.Y.) 1. Goals - SA: Daniel Martin, Nile Bean. HS: n/a.
Taft School (Conn.) 4, Noble and Greenough (Mass) 1. Goals - T: Alex Calabro 2, Vincent Levasseur, Will Murray. N&G: Andrew Martins.
Bridgton Academy (Maine) 4, Phelps School (Pa.) 2. Goals - BA: Aidan Board, Alvaro Monzon, Nathan Hikspoors, Zeus Rankin. PS: Malo Bouteleux, Andre Luiz Moraes.
Avon Old Farms (Conn.) 4, Kimball Union Academy (N.H.) 1. Goals - AOF: Derek Yeboah 2, Caleb Lawson, Leo Miranda. KUA: Alexander Bandrauk.
Choate Rosemary Hall (Conn.) 3, Rivers School (Mass.) 1. Goals - CRH: Nicholai Banton, Wisdom Humalie, own goals. RS: n/a.
Williston Northampton (Mass.) 1, Worcester Academy (Mass.) 0. Goals - WN: Nicolas Garcia San Jose.
St. Sebastian’s (Mass.) 2, Kent School (Conn.) 0. Goals - S: Finn Noonan 2.
FC Florida Prep 5, RMPUS U19 (Canada) 4. Goals - FP: Joshua Cruz 2, Jack Verville, Juanpablo Peleaz, Lucas Hayner. R: Ryan Christovitch, Thomas Hardouin, Reda Ali, own goal.
Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.) 3, Phillips Exeter (N.H.) 0. Goals - BB&N: Jaime Vega Espinosa, own goal, Brent Hudson.
St. Andrew’s College (Canada) 2, Lawrence Academy (Mass.) 1. Goals - SAC: Jayden Walters, Jah’Zion Taylor. LA: Henry Senyo.
St. George’s School (R.I.) 2, Hill School (Pa.) 0. Goals - SG: Kaisei Korytoski, Titus Henries.
Westtown School (Pa.) 2, Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.) 0. Goals - Clyde Felsen, Elijah Tulleners.
High Mowing School (N.H.) 2, Vermont Academy (Vt.) 1. Goals - HM: Gregorio Banolis Jobin Pinto, Roberto Reyes. VA: Alex Valle.
Hopkins School (Conn.) 3, Pomfret School (Conn.) 1. Goals - HS: Tommy Pont Strong 3. PS: Benjamin Hugon.
Millbrook School (N.Y.) 2, Northwood School U17 (N.Y.) 2. Goals - M: Marcus Paul, Kevin Fajardo. N: Samuel Andoh 2.
Mount St. Charles 2, Hoosac School U17 (N.Y.) 2: MSC: Gio Miranda, Luis Fontalvo. HS: n/a.
FC Florida Prep U17 (Fla.) 2, Lawrenceville School (N.J.) 1. Goals - FP: I-Jah Marseille, Christopher Caballero. LS: Mohamed Mohamed.
Woodstock Academy 2 (Conn.) 8, RMPUS 2 (Canada) 0.