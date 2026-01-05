Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (1/5/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Dec. 29-Jan. 4. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Angelina Habis of Windward (California) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Habis dominated with 37 points, six rebounds and five assists as Windward took down Bishop Montgomery, 68-50. The Princeton commit made eight three-pointers in the win.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Charlotte Cavin, jr., Wakeland (Texas) basketball
Cavin did all she could in a 74-70 loss to La Vega, recording 35 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks.
2. Emma Cunningham, jr., Patrick Henry (California) soccer
Cunningham netted her first career hat trick in a 5-0 victory over El Paso Eastlake to clinch the SoCal High School Classic soccer tournament title.
3. Chelsea DeWitt, so., Desert Oasis (Nevada) flag football
DeWitt caught eight passes for 84 yards and three touchdowns with an interception on defense in a 41-6 rout of Centennial.
4. Victoria Fall, jr., Kingston (New York) basketball
Fall scored a career-high 32 points in a 71-35 rout of Onteora.
5. Harmony Golightly, jr., Mater Dei (California) basketball
Golightly netted a season-high 28 points as Mater Dei edged Democracy Prep (Nevada), 58-55.
6. Juliette Leroux, sr., South Fayette (Pennsylvania) basketball
Leroux poured in 30 points as South Fayette took down Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 75-65.
7. Keira McLaughlin, jr., Valencia (California) basketball
McLaughlin nearly recorded a triple-double in an 81-54 rout of Esperanza, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
8. Addison Rhodes, sr., Crestview (Ohio) basketball
Rhodes became the all-time leading scorer in Crestview history with a 43-point explosion in a 72-65 win over Girard. The senior has 2,013 career points and counting.
9. Jayci Taylor, so., Jacksonville (Alabama) basketball
Taylor surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 49-47 win over Minor. The sophomore finished with 17 points, 19 rebounds and two assists.
10. Amber Wooding, sr., Lawrence (New Jersey) basketball
Wooding scored a career-high 31 points as Lawrence blew by Hightstown, 63-43.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
