Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (1/5/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 29-Jan. 4. Voting closes on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Cade Keller of Watauga (North Carolina) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Keller matched a Watauga single-game record with 45 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — in a 91-61 win over Saluda.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Collin Branch, sr., Milton (Wisconsin) basketball
Branch led the way with 31 points in an 80-54 win over Edgerton.
2. Armando Chavez, sr., Mabton (Washington) basketball
Chavez exploded for a Mabton single-game school-record 60 points in a 76-45 victory over White Swan. The senior made seven three-pointers and finished 17 of 19 from the foul line.
3. Neo Flores, jr., Tampa Catholic (Florida) basketball
Flores had 35 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal in a 75-68 win over Windermere.
4. Elijah Gabriel, jr., South Eugene (Oregon) basketball
Gabriel nearly recorded a triple-double in a 76-61 victory over Century with 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
5. Zahir Haqq, sr., Lincoln Park (Michigan) basketball
Haqq netted 46 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — and nine rebounds as Lincoln Park blasted Melvindale, 79-39.
6. Ethan Hill, so., Brentwood School (California) basketball
Hill dominated with 31 points and 15 rebounds in a 77-73 win over St. Bernard’s.
7. Xavier Holley, jr., Academy Charter (New Jersey) basketball
Holley did all he could in a 51-46 loss to Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), recording 37 points and 11 rebounds.
8. Caden Symons, sr., Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) basketball
Symons scored 37 points — including a coast-to-coast layup in the final seconds — as Coeur d’Alene took down Ferris, 58-57. Symons is an Evansville signee.
9. Cedric Tomes, sr., East Ridge (Minnesota) basketball
Tomes, a Minnesota signee, erupted for a single-game school-record 50 points in an 86-79 victory over Totino-Grace.
10. Quillian Tourzan, sr., Ashland (Oregon) basketball
Tourzan poured in 33 points as Ashland edged Hidden Valley, 56-51.
11. Dylan Villavicencio, sr., Van Nuys (California) soccer
Villavicencio recorded three goals and an assist in a 4-0 shutout of Verdugo Hills.
12. Rodney Wagner, jr., Panther Creek (Texas) basketball
Wagner led the way with 29 points, five assists and three steals as Panther Creek took down Gainesville, 83-69.
13. Darryl Wasson, jr., Serra (California) basketball
Wasson exploded for 37 points in a 78-66 win over Vasquez.
14. Ethan Yenser, sr., Boiling Springs (Pennsylvania) basketball
Yenser had 35 points as Boiling Springs edged Shippensburg, 54-51.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App