California high school basketball brothers set 102-point, 35-assist single-game records (video)
The numbers are like something out of a video game.
Senior twins, Nick and Dylan Khatchikian of Mesrobian High School, located in Pico Rivera, Calif., had record-setting nights in a 119-25 win over Waverly High of Pasadena Thursday night.
Nick Khatchikian scored 102 points on 48-of-60 shooting from the field. Dylan notched a triple-double with 35 assists, 15 rebounds and 13 steals. Nick had 40 points in the first quarter and all of the team's 79 points at halftime. The halftime score was 79-0.
Waverly is 0-9 after Thursday's defeat. Mesrobian is now 10-6.
Nick's 102 points is a new CIF State single-game record previous set by Tigran Grigoryan during the 2002-03 season. Grigoryan also attended Mesrobian, and is a current assistant with the program. Dylan's assist total is a new CIF State record after besting Calvary Baptist's Josh Arruejo, who had 31 assists in a single game in 2019.
Mesrobian head coach Mike Gabriel knew the record was attainable after Khatchikian had 38 points in the first quarter, and decided to let him go. Gabriel took Khatchikian out of the game for good at the 2:17-mark in the third quarter after breaking the record with his 102nd point. Khatchikian scored 102 points in 22 minutes of play.
The 35 assists tie the national record set by Andre Colbert of DeSales (NY) in 1987, according to the NFHS record book.
The closest to scoring triple digits in a single game was LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills, who scored 92 points in 2017.
The news will undoubtably come with controversy, sparking debate about sportsmanship and topics alike. The hot and cold takes of Nick and Dylan's record-breaking performance is eerily similar to Inglewood football's 106-0 win over Morningside High in 2021.
BOX SCORE
