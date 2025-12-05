Ohio High School Football Live Updates: Division III Championship Game, Toledo Central Catholic vs Bishop Watterson
When the Ohio high school football state championships take to the field on Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the middle of the three games, scheduled for 3 p.m. will see Toledo Central Catholic and Bishop Watterson battling for the Division III state title.
It is the third straight season the two teams have met in this game, with each team having won one of the previous two matchups. Last season, Watterson defeated Central Catholic 19-14 after Central Catholic had won the first meeting between the two, 27-7.
Watterson enters the game undefeated at 13-0 after running the table with a perfect 16-0 record last season, while Central Catholic enters at 11-4.
Pick 'EM
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: State Championship Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Read more about the Division III Playoffs
Ohio High School Football Playoffs 2025: Division III First Round Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Ohio High School Football Playoffs 2025: Division III Second Round Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: Division III Regional Semifinal Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: Division III Regional final Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Ohio High School Football Playoffs: Division III state semifinal Matchups, Predictions, Brackets
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App