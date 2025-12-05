High School

Ohio High School Football Live Updates: Division III Championship Game, Toledo Central Catholic vs Bishop Watterson

Follow live updates from the OHSAA football Division III state championship game between Central Catholic and Bishop Watterson

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Bishop Watterson's George Pedro (53) lifts Caden Mangini (5) in the air after Mangini scored a touchdown in the first half of the OHSAA Region 11 championship game at White Field on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 in Newark, Ohio.
Bishop Watterson's George Pedro (53) lifts Caden Mangini (5) in the air after Mangini scored a touchdown in the first half of the OHSAA Region 11 championship game at White Field on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 in Newark, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Ohio high school football state championships take to the field on Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the middle of the three games, scheduled for 3 p.m. will see Toledo Central Catholic and Bishop Watterson battling for the Division III state title.

It is the third straight season the two teams have met in this game, with each team having won one of the previous two matchups. Last season, Watterson defeated Central Catholic 19-14 after Central Catholic had won the first meeting between the two, 27-7.

Watterson enters the game undefeated at 13-0 after running the table with a perfect 16-0 record last season, while Central Catholic enters at 11-4.

