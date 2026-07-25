2026 Del Oro Football Preview: Leadership Drives Golden Eagles Into Tough Sierra Foothill League Race

Del Oro believes its experienced football leadership and physical style of play give the Golden Eagles a chance to contend in the always-challenging Sierra Foothill League this fall.

Del Oro

Sierra-Foothill League

Head Coach: Josh Parry

2025: 7-4 (3-3 4th SFL)

Team leadership will underscore Golden Eagles football in 2026.

It made its presence known in the offseason and should not come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the program.

“We were fortunate. We had a lot of great leadership last year that kind of passed down the work ethic and how you do things and the foundation of the hard work in the summer and the spring, and in the classroom,” said Del Oro head coach, Josh Parry.

Leadership Sets the Standard

Parry said the players have excelled in upholding a high standard, year-round, on and off the field.

“That's been the secret sauce,” he said. “The work ethic, the commitment, sacrifice and the accountability. And that shows up on the field. It's not a coincidence. So, I'm proud of them for that.”

An all-in, buy-in attitude is nearly a requirement for any program competing in one of Northern California’s most competitive leagues, a league with traditionally well-coached programs. The SFL programs, Folsom and Oak Ridge, are two of the state’s best.

“(SFL teams) Always in the playoffs. Always in the finals. Always in the championship. Somebody representing,” Parry said. “And that's just the standard that it's been. So, it's fun to compete against all those guys and that's why you put so much time in.”

Built for the Sierra Foothill League

So it seems the SFL’s competitiveness inadvertently lends itself as a great tool for mentoring student athletes. Parry takes advantage of that.

“I just love teaching life to them,” he declared. “It's all the things about being on a team. It's not about me. It's not about, I. It's a lot of different roles, and it's respecting all those roles and making them feel loved and appreciated. I don't care if it's the water guy to the MVP, you know? How are you treating people? What kind of teammate are you? We focus a lot of our program on that and teaching these guys to take that into whatever they decide to do.”

On the Field

Oh right, there is a small bit about what happens on the field.

In the SFL, a hyper-focus on moving the line of scrimmage prevails. It begins with the offensive line, where the Golden Eagles get the task done by any means at their disposal.

“We've had some seniors graduate and move on, and young guys step up and play, three-year guys, tight ends and fullbacks,” Parry said. “We've just done it from a lot of different ways, but it's still in that box at the line of scrimmage and having that mentality of five as one mind. That's why it's the most underrated spot in football being on the O-line. How do we get five guys to think like one? We're always finding new ways to win the line of scrimmage.”

Playmakers on Both Sides of the Ball

The skill players seem to be solid, with two tight ends, a quarterback and a receiver being recruited.

“We got some great skill guys,” he said. “A bunch of different positions; running back, a slot guy that's electric, just a lot of different weapons. And that's exciting because whose night is it? Who has the mismatch? Whose number is it? That's what the best teams have.”

Defensively, it is about a hyper-focus on the ball, or as Parry says, the ball is king.

“If I'm not ending up with the ball, something's wrong. We're flying to the ball. We're trying to create turnovers. Just leaders all around from the cornerbacks and safeties to the Mike backer, who's an extension of me calling the defense…just a tight, tight group.”

Key Games

@ Oak Ridge (SFL)-9/25

vs. Granite Bay (SFL)-10/16

@ Folsom (SFL)-10/23