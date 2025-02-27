All-American Brayden Burries vs. No. 1 junior Tyran Stokes in CIF Open Division final
The CIF Southern Section Open Division is known to be the toughest high school basketball tournament in the country, and after 10 teams each got four games in pool play, just two teams are left standing.
Eastvale Roosevelt (31-2) will take on Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (26-6) in the Open Division final on Saturday at the Toyota Arena in Ontario at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FanDuel TV and streamed on NFHS Network.
The matchup will be headlined by two standout players that are considered the best in the country in their respective class. Roosevelt senior Brayden Burries is a 5-star prospect who was chosen to play in this year's McDonald's All-American game. Notre Dame is led by 6-foot-7 junior Tyran Stokes, who is ranked the No. 1 prospect for the 2026 class.
Burries, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is averaging 29.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Stokes is averaging 21.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 54% from the field.
Each were stellar in their final games of pool play. Burries scored 33 points in Roosevelt's win over St. John Bosco. Stokes had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over defending champion Harvard-Westlake.
Roosevelt defeated Notre Dame earlier in the season at the Tarkanian Classic final in Las Vegas, 76-58, on December 21.
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP
There's no question which roster is more talented — advantage Notre Dame.
Stokes, Rutgers commit Lino Mark (a senior), rising junior Zach White, surging sophomores NaVorro Bowman and Josiah Nance are all stellar players. Role players Caleb Ogbu, Micah Tannenbaum and Mark Lewis make for high-quality rotation under coach Matt Sargeant, a Princeton basketball player grad.
Roosevelt's big trio drives the Mustangs' bus. Burries, New Mexico commit Issac Williamson and pesky point guard Myles Walker — all seniors. Senior Dominic Copenhagen and junior Jackson Haggins fillout the top five with star freshman Cam Anderson and springy junior Christian Benjamin creating tight seven-man rotation for coach Stephen Singleton.
Where Roosevelt has the advantage is in its toughness and experience.
The Mustangs are 62-6 in the last two seasons and were the runner-up in last year's Open Division final to Harvard-Westlake. This team is laser focused and has been to the big stage before.
In Roosevelt's last game against St. John Bosco, it was also out-talented, and even out-rebounded (42-25), but the Mustangs created 17 turnovers and made 19 of 22 free throws.
THE PICK
This is a true toss-up game. But I think toughness and experience will win the day.
Predicted winner: Roosevelt.
