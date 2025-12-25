Iowa High School Basketball Leaders
Leaders in several categories in boys, girls basketball in Iowa
As we settle into the extended holiday break, now is the perfect time to look at the statistical leaders in several major categories in Iowa high school basketball.
These numbers are based on information uploaded to the Bound website by December 24, 2025.
We are listing the per game leaders in the categories below as several teams have played a different amount of games due to scheduling, weather cancellations and other issues.
Iowa Boys High School Basketball Leaders
Points Per Game
- Malachi Rice, Centerville, 38.6
- Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 37.8
- Eli Dee, Baxter, 33.9
- Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 30.4
- Josiah Harrington, North Scott, 29.5
Assists Per Game
- Drake Larson, Knoxville, 10.2
- Jack McElroy, St. Edmond, 8.2
- Blake Baethke, Riceville, 7.7
- AJ Harder, Tri-Center, 7.7
- Cooper Porter, Dubuque Senior, 7.6
Rebounds Per Game
- Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 17.8
- Graham Matlock, Rivermont Collegiate, 16.7
- Brody Bremer, Woodbury Central, 16.3
- Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, 14.9
- Owen Smith, Riceville, 14.3
Steals Per Game
- Benny Doe, Woodward Academy, 6.6
- Peyton Scott, Lamoni, 6.3
- Henry Adam, Pekin, 5.0
- Quinn Street, Osage, 5.0
- Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 4.8
Blocks Per Game
- Luke Chrisman, Springville, 5.3
- Lual Tharjlath, Carroll, 4.6
- Grant Arends, Webster City, 4.5
- Jackson Busch, East Marshall, 3.8
- Charlie Crane, Dowling Catholic, 3.7
3-Pointers Made Per Game
- Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, 4.7
- Brock Badding, Kuemper Catholic, 4.2
- Kalan Steinbeck, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 4.2
- Austin Rasmussen, Exira-EHK, 4.2
- Braedon Perez-Hietbrink, Sioux Center, 4.0
Iowa Girls High School Basketball Leaders
Points Per Game
- Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley, 35.3
- Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, 32.2
- Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, 29.3
- Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, 28.0
- Lilee Boriskey, Edgewood-Colesburg, 26.8
Assists Per Game
- Aniya Hardee, Bedford, 7.6
- Trishelle Miller, Bishop Heelan, 6.7
- Hayden Kuhlmann, Spirit Lake, 6.6
- Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 6.4
- Tess Weiner, Mason City Newman, 6.0
Rebounds Per Game
- Eden Horn, St. Edmond, 14.5
- Taylor Evans, Prince of Peace, 14.1
- Havanna Dolbeare, Ankeny Christian, 14.0
- Deidra Doeden, Cherokee Washington, 12.5
- Evie Davis, Webster City, 13.3
Steals Per Game
- Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, 8.0
- Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, 7.6
- Bryndall Paterson, MVAOCOU, 7.0
- Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, 7.0
- Allysen Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 6.8
Blocks Per Game
- Taylor Evans, Prince of Peace, 7.3
- Breegan Lindsey, Central Decatur, 6.0
- Eden Horn, St. Edmond, 5.0
- Emma Zabel, East Buchanan, 4.4
- Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr, 3.9
3-Pointers Made Per Game
- Jhallana Guy, Clinton, 5.0
- Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, 4.8
- Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley, 4.4
- Ava Fischer, Humboldt, 4.3
- Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, 4.0
