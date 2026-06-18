All-CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Baseball Selections, Players of the Year

Here are the All-CIF selections from the Southern Section's 2026 baseball season.

Each division includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and an All-CIF Team

DIVISION 1

Player of the Year: Julian Garcia, St. John Bosco. P, Senior

Coach of the Year: Andy Rojo, St. John Bosco

Caleb Trugman, Ayala. P/IF, Senior

Anthony Murphy, Corona. CF, Senior

Trey Ebel, Corona. SS, Senior

Drew Slevcove, Cypress. P, Senior

Tate Belfanti, Cypress. P, Senior

Angel Mejia, Etiwanda. IF, Senior

James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake. SS, Senior

Justin Kirchner, Harvard-Westlake. P, Junior

Evan Alexander, Harvard-Westlake. P, Senior

Jason Grindlinger, Huntington Beach. P/OF, Senior

Michael Burgueno, La Mirada. IF, Junior

Yaya Treto, Maranatha. C, Junior

Jordan Ayala, Norco. P/3B, Junior

Dylan Seward, Norco. SS, Junior

Landon Hovermale, Norco. P/1B, Senior

Malakye Matsumoto, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. Utility, Senior

Jacob Madrid, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. C, Senior

CJ Weinstein, Orange Lutheran. IF, Senior

Striker Pence, Santiago/Corona. P, Sophomore

Jack Champlin, St. John Bosco. 3B/P, Senior

James Clark, St. John Bosco. SS, Senior

DIVISION 2

Player of the Year: Logan Schmidt, Ganesha. P/OF, Senior

Coach of the Year: Keith Ramsey, Loyola

Brody Thompson, Bishop Alemany. C, Senior

Wylan Rottschafer, Costa Mesa. SS/P, Senior

Ryan See, Dana Hills. 1B/P, Junior

Xavier Cadena, El Dorado. OF, Senior

Logan Brooks, El Segundo. 3B, Senior

Bryson Boyd, Elsinore. IF/P, Senior

Caden Lauridsen, Foothill. P, Junior

Jake Ourigue, Gahr. P, Senior

Dyson Grant, Ganesha. C, Senior

Blake Bowen, JSerra Catholic. OF, Senior

Drew Taylor, Linfield Christian. OF, Senior

Bobby Rapp, Loyola. SS, Senior

Gavin Guy, Newport Harbor. P, Senior

Sean Downs, Rancho Christian. Utility, Senior

Dustin Dunwoody, Royal. P, Senior

Tyler George, Santa Margarita. P, Sophomore

Shane Wendler, Servite. P, Junior

Justin Lopez, Villa Park. SS, Senior

Jack McGuire, Villa Park. P, Senior

Taytum Reeves, Vista Murrieta. C, Senior

Caden Atkinson, Westlake. OF/P, Senior

DIVISION 3

Player of the Year: Ace Tarango, Mira Costa. OF, Senior

Coach of the Year: Andy Diver, Mira Costa

Donovan Anthony, Agoura. P, Senior

Zach Partee, Agoura. P, Freshman

Jordan Vogel, Arcadia. IF, Junior

Steve Lormand, Burroughs. OF/P, Senior

Gavin Garcia, Cajon. Utility, Senior

Steven Rubio, Cajon. IF, Junior

Frankie Robles, Charter Oak. 2B, Junior

Martin Luna III, Charter Oak. SS, Senior

Michael Nonis, Centennial/Corona. C, Senior

Stevie Jones, Corona del Mar. P, Senior

Mattias DiMaggio, Dos Pueblos. Utility, Freshman

Declan Fitzgerald, Fullerton. P, Senior

Duante Bell, Millikan. P/OF, Senior

Xavier Kennard, Millikan. OF, Senior

Jake Waco, Oakwood. SS, Senior

Scout Escobedo, Pacifica Christian. C, Junior

Kai Van Scoyoc, Palos Verdes. IF/P, Senior

Franco Correa, Palos Verdes. IF, Senior

Daniel Izaguirre, St. Francis. P, Senior

Caysen Sullivan, St. Francis. P, Senior

Mario Flores, Summit. IF/P, Junior

DIVISION 4

Player of the Year: Sebastian Lawrence, Glendora. P/OF, Sophomore

Coach of the Year: Jerry Lewallen, Glendora

Grant Kuhns-Vasquez, Chino. P/C/3B, Junior

Brady Houlton, Claremont. P, Sophomore

John Seader, Glendora. IF, Senior

Tanner Grable, Glendora. OF/P, Senior

Ray Roybal, Grand Terrace. 2B, Senior

Noe Villanueva, Grand Terrace. P, Junior

Landon Manzano, Highland. P, Senior

Jose Rodriguez, La Quinta. P, Senior

Carlos Guzman, La Quinta. Utility, Senior

Chris Cardenas, La Salle. C, Senior

Branson Wade, Laguna Beach. P, Senior

Dylan Yenchco, Laguna Beach. IF, Junior

Troy Grise, Monrovia. SS, Senior

Tanner Stotts, Moorpark. IF/OF, Senior

Adam Allett, Palm Desert. Utility, Sophomore

Rob Rodriguez, Rio Mesa. P, Senior

Abraham Ramirez, Saugus. OF, Junior

Robby Blaine, Sonora. P, Senior

Carson Kinnick, Upland. Utility, Junior

Justin Gaisford, Valencia. 1B, Senior

Vincent DeMarco, Woodbridge. P, Senior

DIVISION 5

Player of the Year: Ben Nevarez, Culver City. P/3B, Senior

Coach of the Year: Devaughn Wallace, Culver City

Michael Flink, Bishop Montgomery. P, Junior

Matthew Bias, Calvary Baptist. IF, Senior

Nathan Rodarte, Cathedral. P/OF, Senior

Nick Ramos, Culver City. P/3B, Junior

Nolan Reisenberg, Culver City. P/SS, Junior

Christian Boldt, Heritage Christian. C, Junior

Owen Song, Irvine. OF, Senior

Roshan Patel, Irvine. P, Senior

Gavyn Perez, Jurupa Hills. SS, Senior

Tino Cuellar, Kaiser. OF, Senior

Tate Hammond, Long Beach Poly. SS, Senior

Traivon Nicholson, Loara. OF/P, Junior

Aidan Sullivan, Mayfair. OF/P, Senior

Fernando Cruz, Montebello. IF/P, Senior

Jacob Webster, Oak Hills. SS/P, Senior

Cole Gregory, Quartz Hill. OF, Junior

Rich Rodriguez, Santa Fe. Utility, Sophomore

Lennex Minor, St. Bernard. IF/P, Sophomore

Wyatt Richardson, St. Bonaventure. OF/P, Sophomore

Jake Padden, Temescal Canyon. SS/P, Senior

Cooper George, Wilson/Long Beach. OF, Junior

DIVISION 6

Player of the Year: Hudson Chase, Brentwood. OF, Junior

Coach of the Year: Myles Babbit, Brentwood

Mark Hernandez, Alhambra. OF/P, Senior

Jack Kaplan, Brentwood. P/C, Junior

Jackson Villagran, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary. IF/P, Senior

Ted Virgil, Canyon Springs. OF, Senior

Derek Carrillo, Century. SS/P, Senior

Donovan Johnson, Covina. P/IF, Senior

Lucas Thorpe, Covina. OF, Senior

Ethan Echevarria, Covina. C, Sophomore

Alex Aparicio, El Rancho. OF/P, Senior

Sawyer Atkinson, Estancia. C/OF, Senior

Cooper Casey, Foothill Technology. SS, Junior

Allen Rodriguez, Hueneme. SS/P, Senior

Anthony Rueda, Lakewood. 3B, Senior

Kahlil Rishwain, Muir. OF, Junior

Evan Gonzalez, Orange. P/3B, Senior

Anthony Avina, Ramona. C, Sophomore

David Rodriguez, Rialto. IF/P, Senior

Quinn Minyard, Trinity Classical Academy. 2B, Senior

Anthony Carlson, Trinity Classical Academy. P/1B, Junior

Jaden Pearson, Troy. SS, Sophomore

James Mack, Western Christian. C/1B, Junior

DIVISION 7

Player of the Year: Lucas Blackwood, North Torrance. SS, Senior

Coach of the Year: Diego Alarcon, North Torrance

Zacchary Terry, AB Miller. P, Senior

Oscar Lopez, Arroyo. Utility, Freshman

Jonah Hernandez, Carpinteria. 3B/P, Sophomore

Khai Anderson, Garden Grove. Utility, Senior

Sean Charlie Butts, Golden Valley. P/OF, Senior

Kade Monica, Grace. Utility, Freshman

Jack Mapstead, Hemet. IF/P, Senior

Giuseppe Virzi, Mary Star of the Sea. Utility, Senior

Josiah Reed, North Torrance. OF, Senior

Mason Matsumoto, North Torrance. P, Junior

Andrew Bello, North Torrance. Utility, Senior

Corey Brammer, Norwalk. C, Senior

Daniel Albidrez, Norwalk. P/OF, Senior

Robert Bentancourt, Patriot. P/3B, Senior

Alex Meza, San Jacinto Valley Academy. C/IF, Senior

Isaak Medina, Santa Paula. P/1B, Sophomore

David Delgado, Santa Paula. IF/P, Sophomore

Emiliano Gonzalez, South El Monte. 2B, Senior

Anthony Mata, South El Monte. Utility, Sophomore

Gabriel Canchola, South El Monte. Utility, Senior

Bobby Rojas, South El Monte. IF, Senior

DIVISION 8

Player of the Year: Jacob Trosper, Santa Clarita Christian. P/SS, Senior

Coach of the Year: Matthew Schwarz, Schurr

Nathan Rudd, Academy for Academic Excellence. P/IF, Junior

Trevor Eisman, Banning. Utility, Junior

Makai Mah, Chadwick. IF/P, Sophomore

Dylan Kelly, Cornerstone Christian. Utility, Junior

Josh May, Cornerstone Christian. Utility, Junior

Leo Cardona, Duarte. OF, Junior

Diego Matuzima, Los Amigos. OF, Junior

Anthony Garcia, Los Amigos. SS/P, Freshman

Weston Haley, Nordhoff. P/SS, Senior

Johnny Aguiluz, Nuview Bridge. P/3B, Junior

Tobias Olague, Nuview Bridge. C, Senior

Sorataro Suzuki, Oxford Academy. IF, Senior

Jordan Baggett, Palm Springs. IF/P, Senior

Henry Garcia, Rancho Alamitos. P/1B, Senior

Ethan Shepherd, Rancho Alamitos. C/P, Sophomore

Logan Mojica, Rosemead. C, Junior

Zane Stauffer, Santa Clarita Christian. P/OF, Senior

Joseph Tapia, Schurr. 3B/P, Junior

Javon Bryant, Schurr. 1B, Senior

James Borbon, Schurr. P/SS, Senior

Joey Amano, Schurr. P, Senior

DIVISION 9

Player of the Year: Sam Lopez, Rolling Hills Prep. SS/C, Junior

Coach of the Year: Sam Goldstein, Webb School

Derek Werner, Bethel Christian. P/SS, Freshman

Tony Whitehead, Bethel Christian. C/P, Junior

Mathias Galanos, California Lutheran. P, Sophomore

Weston Barker, Coastal Christian. P/SS, Senior

Kainoa York, Crossroads Christian. OF, Junior

Tim Soto, Crossroads Christian. 1B/P, Sophomore

Westin Abaratte, Desert Christian Academy. C, Sophomore

Edilverto Biarco, Desert Mirage. IF, Senior

Hudson Van der Lieth, Dunn School. C, Senior

Nathaniel Buff, Gorman Learning Center. P, Senior

Jonathan Gonzalez, Lucerne Valley. P/IF, Junior

Jovani Ceja-Gonzalez, Lucerne Valley. Utility, Freshman

Alex Hernandez, Rolling Hills Prep. C, Senior

Arieh Elad, Shalhevet. 3B/SS, Senior

Mason Sovern, St. Pius X-St. Matthias. C/SS/P, Freshman

Nikolaz Gonzalez, Temecula Prep. IF/P, Senior

Cody Servin, Temecula Prep. OF/C, Senior

Alec Kaushal, Webb. SS, Senior

Aidan Kaushal, Webb. Utility, Sophomore

Mikey Pino, Webb. P/C, Senior

Lucas Flores, Westminster. P/1B, Senio