All-CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Baseball Selections, Players of the Year
Here are the All-CIF selections from the Southern Section's 2026 baseball season.
Each division includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and an All-CIF Team
- RECAP: Champions from each division
DIVISION 1
Player of the Year: Julian Garcia, St. John Bosco. P, Senior
Coach of the Year: Andy Rojo, St. John Bosco
Caleb Trugman, Ayala. P/IF, Senior
Anthony Murphy, Corona. CF, Senior
Trey Ebel, Corona. SS, Senior
Drew Slevcove, Cypress. P, Senior
Tate Belfanti, Cypress. P, Senior
Angel Mejia, Etiwanda. IF, Senior
James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake. SS, Senior
Justin Kirchner, Harvard-Westlake. P, Junior
Evan Alexander, Harvard-Westlake. P, Senior
Jason Grindlinger, Huntington Beach. P/OF, Senior
Michael Burgueno, La Mirada. IF, Junior
Yaya Treto, Maranatha. C, Junior
Jordan Ayala, Norco. P/3B, Junior
Dylan Seward, Norco. SS, Junior
Landon Hovermale, Norco. P/1B, Senior
Malakye Matsumoto, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. Utility, Senior
Jacob Madrid, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. C, Senior
CJ Weinstein, Orange Lutheran. IF, Senior
Striker Pence, Santiago/Corona. P, Sophomore
Jack Champlin, St. John Bosco. 3B/P, Senior
James Clark, St. John Bosco. SS, Senior
DIVISION 2
Player of the Year: Logan Schmidt, Ganesha. P/OF, Senior
Coach of the Year: Keith Ramsey, Loyola
Brody Thompson, Bishop Alemany. C, Senior
Wylan Rottschafer, Costa Mesa. SS/P, Senior
Ryan See, Dana Hills. 1B/P, Junior
Xavier Cadena, El Dorado. OF, Senior
Logan Brooks, El Segundo. 3B, Senior
Bryson Boyd, Elsinore. IF/P, Senior
Caden Lauridsen, Foothill. P, Junior
Jake Ourigue, Gahr. P, Senior
Dyson Grant, Ganesha. C, Senior
Blake Bowen, JSerra Catholic. OF, Senior
Drew Taylor, Linfield Christian. OF, Senior
Bobby Rapp, Loyola. SS, Senior
Gavin Guy, Newport Harbor. P, Senior
Sean Downs, Rancho Christian. Utility, Senior
Dustin Dunwoody, Royal. P, Senior
Tyler George, Santa Margarita. P, Sophomore
Shane Wendler, Servite. P, Junior
Justin Lopez, Villa Park. SS, Senior
Jack McGuire, Villa Park. P, Senior
Taytum Reeves, Vista Murrieta. C, Senior
Caden Atkinson, Westlake. OF/P, Senior
DIVISION 3
Player of the Year: Ace Tarango, Mira Costa. OF, Senior
Coach of the Year: Andy Diver, Mira Costa
Donovan Anthony, Agoura. P, Senior
Zach Partee, Agoura. P, Freshman
Jordan Vogel, Arcadia. IF, Junior
Steve Lormand, Burroughs. OF/P, Senior
Gavin Garcia, Cajon. Utility, Senior
Steven Rubio, Cajon. IF, Junior
Frankie Robles, Charter Oak. 2B, Junior
Martin Luna III, Charter Oak. SS, Senior
Michael Nonis, Centennial/Corona. C, Senior
Stevie Jones, Corona del Mar. P, Senior
Mattias DiMaggio, Dos Pueblos. Utility, Freshman
Declan Fitzgerald, Fullerton. P, Senior
Duante Bell, Millikan. P/OF, Senior
Xavier Kennard, Millikan. OF, Senior
Jake Waco, Oakwood. SS, Senior
Scout Escobedo, Pacifica Christian. C, Junior
Kai Van Scoyoc, Palos Verdes. IF/P, Senior
Franco Correa, Palos Verdes. IF, Senior
Daniel Izaguirre, St. Francis. P, Senior
Caysen Sullivan, St. Francis. P, Senior
Mario Flores, Summit. IF/P, Junior
DIVISION 4
Player of the Year: Sebastian Lawrence, Glendora. P/OF, Sophomore
Coach of the Year: Jerry Lewallen, Glendora
Grant Kuhns-Vasquez, Chino. P/C/3B, Junior
Brady Houlton, Claremont. P, Sophomore
John Seader, Glendora. IF, Senior
Tanner Grable, Glendora. OF/P, Senior
Ray Roybal, Grand Terrace. 2B, Senior
Noe Villanueva, Grand Terrace. P, Junior
Landon Manzano, Highland. P, Senior
Jose Rodriguez, La Quinta. P, Senior
Carlos Guzman, La Quinta. Utility, Senior
Chris Cardenas, La Salle. C, Senior
Branson Wade, Laguna Beach. P, Senior
Dylan Yenchco, Laguna Beach. IF, Junior
Troy Grise, Monrovia. SS, Senior
Tanner Stotts, Moorpark. IF/OF, Senior
Adam Allett, Palm Desert. Utility, Sophomore
Rob Rodriguez, Rio Mesa. P, Senior
Abraham Ramirez, Saugus. OF, Junior
Robby Blaine, Sonora. P, Senior
Carson Kinnick, Upland. Utility, Junior
Justin Gaisford, Valencia. 1B, Senior
Vincent DeMarco, Woodbridge. P, Senior
DIVISION 5
Player of the Year: Ben Nevarez, Culver City. P/3B, Senior
Coach of the Year: Devaughn Wallace, Culver City
Michael Flink, Bishop Montgomery. P, Junior
Matthew Bias, Calvary Baptist. IF, Senior
Nathan Rodarte, Cathedral. P/OF, Senior
Nick Ramos, Culver City. P/3B, Junior
Nolan Reisenberg, Culver City. P/SS, Junior
Christian Boldt, Heritage Christian. C, Junior
Owen Song, Irvine. OF, Senior
Roshan Patel, Irvine. P, Senior
Gavyn Perez, Jurupa Hills. SS, Senior
Tino Cuellar, Kaiser. OF, Senior
Tate Hammond, Long Beach Poly. SS, Senior
Traivon Nicholson, Loara. OF/P, Junior
Aidan Sullivan, Mayfair. OF/P, Senior
Fernando Cruz, Montebello. IF/P, Senior
Jacob Webster, Oak Hills. SS/P, Senior
Cole Gregory, Quartz Hill. OF, Junior
Rich Rodriguez, Santa Fe. Utility, Sophomore
Lennex Minor, St. Bernard. IF/P, Sophomore
Wyatt Richardson, St. Bonaventure. OF/P, Sophomore
Jake Padden, Temescal Canyon. SS/P, Senior
Cooper George, Wilson/Long Beach. OF, Junior
DIVISION 6
Player of the Year: Hudson Chase, Brentwood. OF, Junior
Coach of the Year: Myles Babbit, Brentwood
Mark Hernandez, Alhambra. OF/P, Senior
Jack Kaplan, Brentwood. P/C, Junior
Jackson Villagran, Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary. IF/P, Senior
Ted Virgil, Canyon Springs. OF, Senior
Derek Carrillo, Century. SS/P, Senior
Donovan Johnson, Covina. P/IF, Senior
Lucas Thorpe, Covina. OF, Senior
Ethan Echevarria, Covina. C, Sophomore
Alex Aparicio, El Rancho. OF/P, Senior
Sawyer Atkinson, Estancia. C/OF, Senior
Cooper Casey, Foothill Technology. SS, Junior
Allen Rodriguez, Hueneme. SS/P, Senior
Anthony Rueda, Lakewood. 3B, Senior
Kahlil Rishwain, Muir. OF, Junior
Evan Gonzalez, Orange. P/3B, Senior
Anthony Avina, Ramona. C, Sophomore
David Rodriguez, Rialto. IF/P, Senior
Quinn Minyard, Trinity Classical Academy. 2B, Senior
Anthony Carlson, Trinity Classical Academy. P/1B, Junior
Jaden Pearson, Troy. SS, Sophomore
James Mack, Western Christian. C/1B, Junior
DIVISION 7
Player of the Year: Lucas Blackwood, North Torrance. SS, Senior
Coach of the Year: Diego Alarcon, North Torrance
Zacchary Terry, AB Miller. P, Senior
Oscar Lopez, Arroyo. Utility, Freshman
Jonah Hernandez, Carpinteria. 3B/P, Sophomore
Khai Anderson, Garden Grove. Utility, Senior
Sean Charlie Butts, Golden Valley. P/OF, Senior
Kade Monica, Grace. Utility, Freshman
Jack Mapstead, Hemet. IF/P, Senior
Giuseppe Virzi, Mary Star of the Sea. Utility, Senior
Josiah Reed, North Torrance. OF, Senior
Mason Matsumoto, North Torrance. P, Junior
Andrew Bello, North Torrance. Utility, Senior
Corey Brammer, Norwalk. C, Senior
Daniel Albidrez, Norwalk. P/OF, Senior
Robert Bentancourt, Patriot. P/3B, Senior
Alex Meza, San Jacinto Valley Academy. C/IF, Senior
Isaak Medina, Santa Paula. P/1B, Sophomore
David Delgado, Santa Paula. IF/P, Sophomore
Emiliano Gonzalez, South El Monte. 2B, Senior
Anthony Mata, South El Monte. Utility, Sophomore
Gabriel Canchola, South El Monte. Utility, Senior
Bobby Rojas, South El Monte. IF, Senior
DIVISION 8
Player of the Year: Jacob Trosper, Santa Clarita Christian. P/SS, Senior
Coach of the Year: Matthew Schwarz, Schurr
Nathan Rudd, Academy for Academic Excellence. P/IF, Junior
Trevor Eisman, Banning. Utility, Junior
Makai Mah, Chadwick. IF/P, Sophomore
Dylan Kelly, Cornerstone Christian. Utility, Junior
Josh May, Cornerstone Christian. Utility, Junior
Leo Cardona, Duarte. OF, Junior
Diego Matuzima, Los Amigos. OF, Junior
Anthony Garcia, Los Amigos. SS/P, Freshman
Weston Haley, Nordhoff. P/SS, Senior
Johnny Aguiluz, Nuview Bridge. P/3B, Junior
Tobias Olague, Nuview Bridge. C, Senior
Sorataro Suzuki, Oxford Academy. IF, Senior
Jordan Baggett, Palm Springs. IF/P, Senior
Henry Garcia, Rancho Alamitos. P/1B, Senior
Ethan Shepherd, Rancho Alamitos. C/P, Sophomore
Logan Mojica, Rosemead. C, Junior
Zane Stauffer, Santa Clarita Christian. P/OF, Senior
Joseph Tapia, Schurr. 3B/P, Junior
Javon Bryant, Schurr. 1B, Senior
James Borbon, Schurr. P/SS, Senior
Joey Amano, Schurr. P, Senior
DIVISION 9
Player of the Year: Sam Lopez, Rolling Hills Prep. SS/C, Junior
Coach of the Year: Sam Goldstein, Webb School
Derek Werner, Bethel Christian. P/SS, Freshman
Tony Whitehead, Bethel Christian. C/P, Junior
Mathias Galanos, California Lutheran. P, Sophomore
Weston Barker, Coastal Christian. P/SS, Senior
Kainoa York, Crossroads Christian. OF, Junior
Tim Soto, Crossroads Christian. 1B/P, Sophomore
Westin Abaratte, Desert Christian Academy. C, Sophomore
Edilverto Biarco, Desert Mirage. IF, Senior
Hudson Van der Lieth, Dunn School. C, Senior
Nathaniel Buff, Gorman Learning Center. P, Senior
Jonathan Gonzalez, Lucerne Valley. P/IF, Junior
Jovani Ceja-Gonzalez, Lucerne Valley. Utility, Freshman
Alex Hernandez, Rolling Hills Prep. C, Senior
Arieh Elad, Shalhevet. 3B/SS, Senior
Mason Sovern, St. Pius X-St. Matthias. C/SS/P, Freshman
Nikolaz Gonzalez, Temecula Prep. IF/P, Senior
Cody Servin, Temecula Prep. OF/C, Senior
Alec Kaushal, Webb. SS, Senior
Aidan Kaushal, Webb. Utility, Sophomore
Mikey Pino, Webb. P/C, Senior
Lucas Flores, Westminster. P/1B, Senio
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal