CIF Southern Section 2026 Championship Baseball Recap, Scores, Stats

The 2026 CIF Southern Section high school baseball season came to a close Saturday night.

The CIF State regional playoffs will continue, but with so many top teams opting out, the section finals often feel like the final weekend of prep competition for the year.

The CIF finals were played on Friday and Saturday. Here is a rundown of each baseball final for all nine divisions, including the final score and any notable stats.

DIVISION 1

St. John Bosco 2, Norco 0: The Braves were paced by a pitching performance that will be remembered for a long time. Senior right-hander Julian Garcia threw a complete-game, one-hitter and struck out 14 batters.

DIVISION 2

Ganesha 6, Loyola 3: After a drama-filled weekend that revealed the Ganesha players were scheduled to travel to Mississippi to play in a travel ball camp instead of the Division 2 final, the Pomona School District stepped in and made sure the team's top players — including No. 1-ranked player Logan Schmidt — would play in Saturday night's championship game.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 2 Baseball Champions the Ganesha Giants! ⚾️#CIFSSBaseball pic.twitter.com/nsH0yFNM21 — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 31, 2026

Ganesha's Bryant Loo had a two-RBI double in the third inning to give the Giants a 3-1 lead in the third. Loyola's Magnus Mayer had two-RBI single in the fifth to tie the game, but Ganesha scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead.

DIVISION 3

Mira Costa 9, Agoura 7: Agoura's weak point this spring was giving up late leads. It happened four times in league play — and it happened again in the final game of the season.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 3 Baseball Champions the Mira Costa Mustangs! ⚾️#CIFSSBaseball pic.twitter.com/KezTInn9RH — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 31, 2026

Mira Costa was down 6-1 at one point before eight runs between the fifth and sixth inning gave the Mustangs a 7-6 lead in the sixth. Nick Feidler hit a solo shot to take the lead then Austin Olness hit a two-RBI double to make it 9-6.

Agoura scored one run in the seventh, but it was moot.

DIVISION 4

Glendora 3, Laguna Beach 2 (9 inn): Santiago Garza hit a walk-off single to score John Seader and give Glendora a second straight CIF title.

Glendora’s Santiago Garza with the walk off single to score John Seader for a 3-2 victory in 9 innings over Laguna Beach to win back to back championships, winning the CIF-SS Division 4 title pic.twitter.com/ag9uA6cNFP — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) May 31, 2026

DIVISION 5

Culver City 9, Kaiser 8: Ben Navarez earned the win for Culver City. He struckout seven in 6 2/3 innings.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 5 Baseball Champions the Culver City Centaurs! ⚾️#CIFSSBaseball pic.twitter.com/ApykHSVfzE — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 30, 2026

Culver City led 9-2 in the fifth inning. Kaiser scored six rounds in the sixth and seventh innings. Marcus Cortez and Alex Alvarado each had two RBIs.

DIVISION 6

Brentwood 5, Covina 1: Hayden Prince threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, one run and striking out eight for Brentwood.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 6 Baseball Champions the Brentwood Eagles! ⚾️#CIFSSBaseball pic.twitter.com/IVPwtQBurS — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 31, 2026

The Eagles scored all of their runs in the third and fourth innings. Hudson Chase had three RBIs in the win.

DIVISION 7

North Torrance 7, South El Monte 1: Shane Yamamoto was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Starting pitcher Mason Matsumoto was the winning pitcher after tossing 5 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and eight strikeouts.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 7 Baseball Champions the North Torrance Saxons! ⚾️#CIFSSBaseball pic.twitter.com/4TWd0zX7bI — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 30, 2026

DIVISION 8

Schurr 9, Rancho Alamitos 0: Joey Amano threw six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six. Javon Bryant had three hits. Liam Lu and Joshua Talavara aech had two hits for the Spartans.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 8 Baseball Champions the Schurr Spartans! ⚾️#CIFSSBaseball pic.twitter.com/8JveXah4WE — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 31, 2026

DIVISION 9

Webb 12, Rolling Hills Prep 9: Webb collected 16 hits as a team and 10 RBIs. Aidan Kaushal drove in four runs on three hits.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 9 Baseball Champions the Webb Gauls! ⚾️#CIFSSBaseball pic.twitter.com/f9x0ApN0Ad — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 30, 2026