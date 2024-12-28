Arizona two-sport high school star drops 54 points against NBA son, who scores 56 in loss
LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA - Alijah Arenas put on a show for the second straight day in the Classic at Damien Friday.
After going back and forth with Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr. on Thursday afternoon, scoring 34 points while Crowe poured in a tournament-record 55 points, Arenas clearly didn't want the 55-point record to last too long.
Arenas, the senior son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, dropped 56 points in Chatsworth's 93-87 overtime loss to Prescott High of Arizona in yet another back-and-forth showdown. But this time it was with Prescott senior guard Uriah Tenette, who scored 54 points.
When Tenette was asked about his matchup with 5-star recruit Alijah Arenas: "I don't back down from nobody," he said in an interview with Pro Insight.
Tenette hit a mid-range jump shot to tie the game at 78-78 in regulation.
Tenette, who is listed at a generous 5-foot-11, is probably closer to 5-foot-9 and committed to UC San Diego for basketball. But he's also a standout football player.
Tenette is a dual-threat QB for the Badgers. He passed for 2,117 yards and 21 TDs this past fall, and also ran for 927 yards and 15 TDs. That's not all, he plays defense, too. Tenette tallied 56 tackles and five interceptions at defensive back.
Tenette's basketball game is electric. The crafty, speedy guard can shoot from range and is very good at creating his own shot off the dribble. He also impressed the crowd with three big-time dunks.
"My athletic ability allows me to play bigger than I am," Tenette told Pro Insight. "When I can get to my spots, I can outjump defenders.
