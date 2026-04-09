Azul Trujillo, a 2x NFL Flag National Champion MVP, Is Next Up

Sophomore quarterback Azul Trujillo is making headlines on and off the field as a 2x NFL Flag National Champion and MVP. Through her stellar performance this past season for Vincent Memorial (CA), Trujillo has made history, showing girls and Latinas that you can accomplish anything to which you put your mind.

Trujillo Led Vincent Memorial to a Divisional Title

Trujillo led her team to a San Diego Section Division II flag football title and during the championship game thriller she was nearly flawless. Trujillo completed 31-of 36 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns. The performance capped a national single season record of 9,503 passing yards.

Flag Football has taken the world by storm, especially after Makena Cook received the first ever Division I offer from a Power 4 school. Trujillo is setting the standard to be Next Up.

Earlier this year we spoke to Diana Flores, the ultimate game-changer for the sport and what it means for her to see women's flag football getting so much attention now, thanks to everything she has done for the sport itself.

"To be able to put a little bit of my work and passion into this big movement of change and just to see how things are evolving, (with) the NCAA just sanctioning flag football, its a huge step, said Flores. "The first offer going to Makena Cook, she's a huge trailblazer in so many ways.

"Just to see how many girls are rising now and more stories are being told and more opportunities are here to come. Now, girls and women in flag football are front and center and in the conversation, and that's what we need. Its the biggest blessing to be part of that change and I will keep pushing forward to keep those doors opening."

Recently, we also had the opportunity to conduct the following Q&A with Trujillo

Q&A with Sophomore Quarterback Azul Trujillo

Myckena Guerrero: You’ve earned the opportunity to represent Mexico on a national stage what does it mean to you to carry our culture with you every time you step on the field?

Azul Trujillo: It means everything to me. Every time I step on field pushes me to give everything I have.

MG: For young Latina athletes watching you right now, what message do you hope your journey sends about what’s possible for them?

AT: I want them to know that anything is possible. You don’t have to come from a big city or have everything handed to you. If you believe in yourself and put in the work, you can reach the highest level too.

Azul Trujillo

MG: Who is Azul Trujillo off the field?

AT: Off the field, I’m just a normal person. I’m very family-oriented, I stay grounded, and I’m always working to improve — not just as an athlete, but as a person.

MG: You’re already a 2x NFL FLAG National Champion MVP how have those experiences prepared you for this moment on the international stage?

AT: Those experiences taught me how to compete under pressure and stay confident in big moments. They helped me grow as a leader and understand what it takes to perform when it matters most.

Azul Trujillo

MG: When you put on that Mexico jersey, what emotions run through you, and how do you want people to feel watching you represent something bigger than yourself?

AT: It’s a mix of pride and responsibility. I know I’m representing more than myself, so I play with heart every time. I want people to feel that passion and be proud watching us.

Azul Trujillo

MG: When all is said and done, what type of legacy do you hope to leave behind not just as a player, but as someone representing your our on a big stage?

AT: I want to leave a legacy of opening doors. Not just winning, but showing that girls like me can reach this level and inspire the next generation to dream bigger.