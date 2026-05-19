Sand, sunshine and the sound of whistles filled Huntington Beach on Saturday as the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the 3rd Annual “Bolts on the Beach” girls flag football tournament.

More than 600 athletes from elite girls flag football club teams across Southern California competed in the event, which featured 56 teams ranging from 10U through high school divisions. Players represented schools throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and San Diego. The event also featured college club programs from UCLA, UC Berkeley and California Polytechnic State University.

The tournament continued the Chargers’ push to help grow girls flag football throughout the region.

Chargers Continue Pushing Sport Forward

For Chargers legend Manti Te'o, the event hit close to home.

“Well, I got a four-year-old daughter and I've always been a believer in putting things in front of her that she can see, touch and feel and smell,” Te’o said. “When I heard that the Chargers were putting on this great event for young women, I wanted to bring that four-year-old… and I wanted her to see what the possibilities are for her.”

Manti Te’o Sees Bigger Impact

Te’o praised the rapid growth of the sport but admitted he is not surprised.

“I'm not surprised by it because football is the greatest game in the world,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us to get a better look at who we are as people and become the best versions of ourselves.”

The Chargers have been heavily involved in the rise of girls flag football in California, helping support CIF-sanctioned play, camps, leagues and development opportunities. Zach Emde, the Chargers’ Senior Director of Football Development, said the growth has been incredible to witness firsthand.

“The growth of the game has been amazing,” Emde said. “Fast-forwarding to today where it's the fastest growing sport in the United States, fastest growing sport in California, only being sanctioned for three years and already having the most girls out of any state that are playing girls flag football is amazing.”

Olympics and Scholarships Fuel Excitement

Emde also pointed to the future opportunities now emerging for female athletes, including Division I scholarships and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Having the opportunity to play collegiately and receive a scholarship for it… is really going to make this game blow up even crazier,” he said. “LA 28… being able to see these girls performing on TV and competing, representing their country, I think it's a really special thing.”

Club Teams Bring Elite Competition

The excitement surrounding the sport was evident throughout the event as elite club teams battled throughout the day.

Sterling Flores, a Class of 2029 athlete at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, said the community around flag football is what keeps bringing her back.

“All the girls in flag football are nice,” Flores said. “I've never met someone that's kind of mean or anything. So making new friends every tournament we go to is definitely a big contributing factor of why I love flag football.”

Athletes Dream Bigger

Flores already has her eyes set on bigger goals.

“I definitely want to play in college,” she said. “I also want to make the US national team.”

Players throughout the event echoed similar excitement about the future of the sport.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Maya “Smitty” Smith of Camarillo High School when talking about women’s flag football entering the Olympics.

Ava Ortman, a quarterback from Ventura High School, added, “Girls get such a disadvantage out here in the sports. And I think it's awesome that an NFL team is out here sponsoring it all.”

Championship Games Deliver Drama

The competition itself was intense throughout the day, producing competitive championship matchups on the sand.

In the high school club championship, LA Conquer defeated BCS 26-20 in a tightly contested game.

“It was a great little battle we had,” Coach Michael Torrey Smith said. “The girls came out on top. It was 26 to 20… they figured out how to get past it.”

“These young ladies… their love of the game,” Smith said. “They’re sponges and their attitudes are great. Like it's just so much fun.”

Meanwhile, the 14U club championship featured a “Conquer versus Conquer” showdown, according to Emde, while Coach Brian Fournier’s Conquer Chargers squad earned a dominant 23-0 championship victory later in the day.

The Future of Girls Flag Football

As waves crashed just steps away from the football fields, the sport's rapid rise was impossible to miss throughout the weekend.

And with support from organizations like the NFL and the Chargers, opportunities ranging from college scholarships to Olympic dreams now appear increasingly attainable for the next generation of female athletes.