Boom! Boom! Boom! California slugger Delaney Aumua shatters record with three more home runs
She didn't shatter any more windshileds but Granada (Livermore) senior first baseman Delaney Aumua demolished the single-season North Coast Section record for home runs on Tuesday.
The powerful Auburn commit blasted home runs No. 16, 17 and 18 — all well over the fence in left and left-center field during a 5-0 home win over Monte Vista.
The week before, Aumua broke the NCS mark for career home run mark with two home runs in a 10-8 road victory over Dublin. That gave her 43, breaking the mark of former Alhambra (Martinez) and UCLA star Kylee Perez. Aumua and Perez (2012) shared the single-season mark of 15 before Tuesday's triple shot of kaboom.
"I felt really good (going into Tuesday's game)," Aumua texted. "It was nice wether and good vibes all day. I also made sure to keep my body hydrated throughout the day."
As far as the pitches she saw — "All three were fastballs inside and all three were no-doubters," she said. "All felt super good right off the bat."
According to the Cal-Hi Sports record book, Aumua's now 46 career homers ties her for 11th in state history with Lauren Chamberlain of El Toro (Lake Forest) and Danil Gilmore of El Camino Real (Woodland Hills), both who played from 2008 to 2011.
The state career record is 64 set by Dan Jackman of University Preo (Victorville), who graduated in 2024. Aumua, who is hitting .500 (29 of 58) with 32 RBI, has one more regular-season game and the entire postseason for the Matadors (13-9, 7-5) to reach the magic 50-home run mark, which would place her inside the top 10 in state history.
Aumua's 18 home runs are tied for second in California with Agoura's Mia Gomez, one behind leader Alyssa Torres from Valley View of Moreno Valley.
"It means a lot to break another record," Aumua said. "It's another reflection of the work I put in day in and day out. Again, had my family in the stands cheering me on watching me make this mark."
Said Granada coach Johnny Heinz: "Every record Delaney breaks is awesome because she deserves it. She works so incredibly hard."
In a High School On SI feature on Aumua last week, she shared the great importance of family in her life and in her cluture. The story also revealed that Aumua has shattered at least three car windshield at school with home runs.
Though she 's chasing more and more career and single-season marks, Aumua said another key number is 24, the sandwich digit at Togos.
"That's what I eat before every game," she said. "That an a light blue Gatorade."
Talk about a power meal!