High School

Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025

See every Missouri high school boys basketball final score from December 16

Robin Erickson

Liberty North was defeated by Park Hill South on Tuesday night with a final score of 51-59.
Liberty North was defeated by Park Hill South on Tuesday night with a final score of 51-59. / RaDel Hinckley

The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Missouri Boys High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025

Archie 78, Midway 34

Battle 60, Liberty (Wentzville) 34

Bell City 49, Leopold 44

Belton 62, Platte County 45

Billings 48, Greenwood 47

Blair Oaks 65, Jefferson City 45

Blue Eye 77, Exeter 22

Blue Springs South 47, Liberty 39

Bolivar 88, Fair Grove 52

Boonville 59, Fulton 43

Bowling Green 58, Louisiana 52

Bradleyville 70, Lutie 33

Brashear 63, Milan 30

Bunker 82, Ellington 31

Camdenton 86, Marshfield 77

Canton 70, South Shelby 65

Cardinal Ritter 68, St. Charles West 56

Caruthersville 71, Fredericktown 51

Center 74, Paseo Academy 21

Central (Kansas City) 58, Shawnee Mission West 53

Central (New Madrid County) 54, Kennett 47

Central (Springfield) 72, Forsyth 61

Central (St. Joseph) 50, Odessa 20

Chaffee 70, St. Vincent 61

Chamois 58, New Bloomfield 43

Chillicothe 36, Macon 34

Christian Fellowship Sr. 82, Jamestown 64

Clearwater 81, St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 63

Clever 58, Marionville 25

Climax Springs 39, Halfway 38

Clinton 83, Versailles 71

Clopton 55, Elsberry 29

Confluence Prep Academy Charter 94, Gateway Science Charter 30

Cooter 64, Delta (Deering) 55

DeSoto 66, Central (Park Hills) 53

Dixon 81, St. Elizabeth 58

East Buchanan 61, Savannah 48

East Carter 71, Lesterville 34

East Newton 58, Carthage 53

East Prairie 82, Oran 52

Eldon 53, Cuba 42

Eminence 70, Plato 32

Eugene 61, Hallsville 54

Festus 75, Windsor (Imperial) 56

Fordland 76, Dora 39

Frontier School of Excellence Charter 75, Guadalupe Centers Charter 20

Gainesville 79, Hollister 54

Galena 74, Walnut Grove 36

Gallatin 62, South Harrison 51

Glasgow 77, Pilot Grove 38

Glendale 85, Joplin 57

Golden City 94, Everton 46

Grain Valley 58, Kearney 40

Grandview 66, Summit Christian Academy 62

Green Ridge 61, Montrose 22

Hale with Bosworth 41, Grundy County with Newtown-Harris 29

Hancock 60, STEAM Academy 57

Hardin-Central 49, Keytesville 21

Hartville 54, Neelyville 26

Hazelwood West 53, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 35

Herculaneum 82, Kingston 55

Hermitage 52, Northwest (Hughesville) 46

Higbee 79, Norborne 36

Hillsboro 57, Perryville 45

Holcomb 66, NEACHE 51

Iberia 58, Prairie Home 45

Jackson 45, Dexter 43

King City 55, Stanberry 33

Kingsville 74, Holden 47

Knob Noster 61, Richmond 60

Lafayette County 68, Sweet Springs 30

Lakeland 56, Chilhowee 31

Lamar 89, Liberal 45

Laquey 60, Richland 52

Lee's Summit 65, Blue Valley North 62

Licking 60, Crocker 23

Lincoln 69, Smithton 28

Lindbergh 73, Fox 40

Logan-Rogersville 65, Helias Catholic 46

Malden 101, Clarkton 63

Mansfield 85, Spokane 48

Maplewood-Richmond Hts. 88, Brentwood 54

Marceline 53, Putnam County 38

Marion C. Early 94, New Covenant Academy 75

McCluer 51, Troy Buchanan 49

Meadville 64, Linn County 28

Metro 1, Roosevelt 0

Mexico 57, Kirksville 50

Mid-Buchanan 58, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 47

Missouri Military Academy 78, Lighthouse Sr. 45

Moberly 55, Hannibal 45

Monroe City 60, Mark Twain 28

Montgomery County 50, Wright City 39

Mt. Vernon 49, Reeds Spring 33

Neosho 61, Monett 37

New Franklin 58, Slater 54

Newburg 88, Bourbon 42

Nixa 80, Bentonville 67

North Callaway 62, Van-Far 43

North Nodaway 44, Northeast Nodaway 40

North Platte 73, Mound City 57

Northeast (Cairo) 59, Madison 20

Novinger 54, Bevier 33

Oak Grove 63, Southeast 43

Oak Ridge 99, Eagle Ridge Christian 36

Otterville 52, Tuscumbia 49

Owensville 51, St. Clair 32

Ozark 89, Hillcrest 63

Park Hill South 59, Liberty North 51

Pattonsburg 59, Gilman City with North Daviess 51

Pattonville 60, Parkway West 57

Penney 59, Wellington-Napoleon 45

Pierce City 62, Purdy 54

Portageville 87, North Pemiscot 11

Princeton 61, North Harrison 56

Puxico 76, Twin Rivers 39

Raymore-Peculiar 67, Ruskin 46

Republic 65, Branson 60

Rock Port 68, South Holt 37

Sacred Heart 71, Santa Fe 57

Salisbury 66, Knox County 52

Scott City 64, Kelly 45

Senath-Hornersville 75, Campbell 58

Sikeston 84, Hayti 65

Skyline 60, Buffalo 33

Sloan-Hendricks 68, Thayer 60

Smithville 58, Van Horn 49

South Iron 67, Arcadia Valley 50

Southern Boone 56, Hermann 27

Southwest (Washburn) 44, Diamond 42

Sparta 71, Ash Grove 62

St. Charles 60, Ft. Zumwalt East 45

St. James 67, New Haven 22

St. Joseph Christian 75, Tri-County 37

St. Mary's South Side 78, Mehlville 53

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 66, Carrollton 42

Ste. Genevieve 58, Jefferson (Festus) 51

Steelville 61, Valley 54

Stewartsville with Osborn 67, DeKalb 26

Stockton 53, El Dorado Springs 39

Sturgeon 54, Community 35

Tarkio with Fairfax 75, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 51

Tina-Avalon 72, Southwest (Livingston County) with Breckenridge 39

Trenton 72, Brookfield 56

Truman 76, Excelsior Springs 39

Union 37, Pacific 33

Warsaw 38, Cole Camp 33

Washington 73, North Point 51

Weaubleau 46, Sheldon 40

Webb City 79, Rogers Heritage 49

West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 78, Union Star 33

Westran 64, Fayette 59

Wheatland 85, Pleasant Hope 64

Willard 73, West Plains 66

Willow Springs 54, Seymour 49

Woodland 68, Bernie 56

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Missouri