Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Missouri Boys High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025
Archie 78, Midway 34
Battle 60, Liberty (Wentzville) 34
Bell City 49, Leopold 44
Belton 62, Platte County 45
Billings 48, Greenwood 47
Blair Oaks 65, Jefferson City 45
Blue Eye 77, Exeter 22
Blue Springs South 47, Liberty 39
Bolivar 88, Fair Grove 52
Boonville 59, Fulton 43
Bowling Green 58, Louisiana 52
Bradleyville 70, Lutie 33
Brashear 63, Milan 30
Bunker 82, Ellington 31
Camdenton 86, Marshfield 77
Canton 70, South Shelby 65
Cardinal Ritter 68, St. Charles West 56
Caruthersville 71, Fredericktown 51
Center 74, Paseo Academy 21
Central (Kansas City) 58, Shawnee Mission West 53
Central (New Madrid County) 54, Kennett 47
Central (Springfield) 72, Forsyth 61
Central (St. Joseph) 50, Odessa 20
Chaffee 70, St. Vincent 61
Chamois 58, New Bloomfield 43
Chillicothe 36, Macon 34
Christian Fellowship Sr. 82, Jamestown 64
Clearwater 81, St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 63
Clever 58, Marionville 25
Climax Springs 39, Halfway 38
Clinton 83, Versailles 71
Clopton 55, Elsberry 29
Confluence Prep Academy Charter 94, Gateway Science Charter 30
Cooter 64, Delta (Deering) 55
DeSoto 66, Central (Park Hills) 53
Dixon 81, St. Elizabeth 58
East Buchanan 61, Savannah 48
East Carter 71, Lesterville 34
East Newton 58, Carthage 53
East Prairie 82, Oran 52
Eldon 53, Cuba 42
Eminence 70, Plato 32
Eugene 61, Hallsville 54
Festus 75, Windsor (Imperial) 56
Fordland 76, Dora 39
Frontier School of Excellence Charter 75, Guadalupe Centers Charter 20
Gainesville 79, Hollister 54
Galena 74, Walnut Grove 36
Gallatin 62, South Harrison 51
Glasgow 77, Pilot Grove 38
Glendale 85, Joplin 57
Golden City 94, Everton 46
Grain Valley 58, Kearney 40
Grandview 66, Summit Christian Academy 62
Green Ridge 61, Montrose 22
Hale with Bosworth 41, Grundy County with Newtown-Harris 29
Hancock 60, STEAM Academy 57
Hardin-Central 49, Keytesville 21
Hartville 54, Neelyville 26
Hazelwood West 53, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 35
Herculaneum 82, Kingston 55
Hermitage 52, Northwest (Hughesville) 46
Higbee 79, Norborne 36
Hillsboro 57, Perryville 45
Holcomb 66, NEACHE 51
Iberia 58, Prairie Home 45
Jackson 45, Dexter 43
King City 55, Stanberry 33
Kingsville 74, Holden 47
Knob Noster 61, Richmond 60
Lafayette County 68, Sweet Springs 30
Lakeland 56, Chilhowee 31
Lamar 89, Liberal 45
Laquey 60, Richland 52
Lee's Summit 65, Blue Valley North 62
Licking 60, Crocker 23
Lincoln 69, Smithton 28
Lindbergh 73, Fox 40
Logan-Rogersville 65, Helias Catholic 46
Malden 101, Clarkton 63
Mansfield 85, Spokane 48
Maplewood-Richmond Hts. 88, Brentwood 54
Marceline 53, Putnam County 38
Marion C. Early 94, New Covenant Academy 75
McCluer 51, Troy Buchanan 49
Meadville 64, Linn County 28
Metro 1, Roosevelt 0
Mexico 57, Kirksville 50
Mid-Buchanan 58, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 47
Missouri Military Academy 78, Lighthouse Sr. 45
Moberly 55, Hannibal 45
Monroe City 60, Mark Twain 28
Montgomery County 50, Wright City 39
Mt. Vernon 49, Reeds Spring 33
Neosho 61, Monett 37
New Franklin 58, Slater 54
Newburg 88, Bourbon 42
Nixa 80, Bentonville 67
North Callaway 62, Van-Far 43
North Nodaway 44, Northeast Nodaway 40
North Platte 73, Mound City 57
Northeast (Cairo) 59, Madison 20
Novinger 54, Bevier 33
Oak Grove 63, Southeast 43
Oak Ridge 99, Eagle Ridge Christian 36
Otterville 52, Tuscumbia 49
Owensville 51, St. Clair 32
Ozark 89, Hillcrest 63
Park Hill South 59, Liberty North 51
Pattonsburg 59, Gilman City with North Daviess 51
Pattonville 60, Parkway West 57
Penney 59, Wellington-Napoleon 45
Pierce City 62, Purdy 54
Portageville 87, North Pemiscot 11
Princeton 61, North Harrison 56
Puxico 76, Twin Rivers 39
Raymore-Peculiar 67, Ruskin 46
Republic 65, Branson 60
Rock Port 68, South Holt 37
Sacred Heart 71, Santa Fe 57
Salisbury 66, Knox County 52
Scott City 64, Kelly 45
Senath-Hornersville 75, Campbell 58
Sikeston 84, Hayti 65
Skyline 60, Buffalo 33
Sloan-Hendricks 68, Thayer 60
Smithville 58, Van Horn 49
South Iron 67, Arcadia Valley 50
Southern Boone 56, Hermann 27
Southwest (Washburn) 44, Diamond 42
Sparta 71, Ash Grove 62
St. Charles 60, Ft. Zumwalt East 45
St. James 67, New Haven 22
St. Joseph Christian 75, Tri-County 37
St. Mary's South Side 78, Mehlville 53
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 66, Carrollton 42
Ste. Genevieve 58, Jefferson (Festus) 51
Steelville 61, Valley 54
Stewartsville with Osborn 67, DeKalb 26
Stockton 53, El Dorado Springs 39
Sturgeon 54, Community 35
Tarkio with Fairfax 75, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 51
Tina-Avalon 72, Southwest (Livingston County) with Breckenridge 39
Trenton 72, Brookfield 56
Truman 76, Excelsior Springs 39
Union 37, Pacific 33
Warsaw 38, Cole Camp 33
Washington 73, North Point 51
Weaubleau 46, Sheldon 40
Webb City 79, Rogers Heritage 49
West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 78, Union Star 33
Westran 64, Fayette 59
Wheatland 85, Pleasant Hope 64
Willard 73, West Plains 66
Willow Springs 54, Seymour 49
Woodland 68, Bernie 56