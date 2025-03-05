Bryce James makes 5 threes in first half of California state tournament victory (video)
The Sierra Canyon boys basketball team won its CIF State Division I playoff opener 73-48 over Corona Centennial Tuesday night at home.
Bryce James, a senior commit headed to Arizona, made his first start of the season and made five 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 15-point outing. He was 5 of 8 from downtown for the game.
Junior teammate Maxi Adams, a 4-star recruit, had a game-high 21 points.
Sierra Canyon, which went 2-2 in CIF Southern Section Open Division pool play, qualified for the California high school basketall state tournament, but dropped into the Division I bracket where it was appointed the No. 1 seed.
The Trailblazers will now host Santa Barbara in the second round (of 16) of the tournament on Thursday night.
Santa Barbara upset Sierra Canyon in December thanks to a halfcourt buzzer-beater from UC Santa Barbara commit Luke Zuffelato with no time left.
MORE ON BRYCE
Bryce James has emerged into a knock down shooter at 6-foot-6. His breakout game this year came at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. where he was named game MVP after pouring in a then-career-high 16 points in Sierra Canyon’s 60-46 win over Grayson of Georgia on ESPN2.
He’s since marked a new career high with 18 points in the Trailblazers’ 78-53 win over Mission League foe Alemany on January 30.
SIERRA CANYON HISTORY IN CIF STATE TOURNAMENT
Sierra Canyon is eyeing its first CIF State final appearance since 2020, which it never played due to COVID-19. The Trailblazers won back-to-back CIF State Open Division titles in 2018 and 2019 with a monster trio that included Cassius Stanley, KJ Martin and Scotty Pippen Jr. — all of which reached the NBA ranks.
In 2020, the team was led by Ziaire Williams, Brandon Boston Jr., Amari Bailey — and a freshman Bronny James — but the season was cut short after Sierra Canyon won the CIF State SoCal regional final over Etiwanda due to the pandemic.
